Mohamed GHADHAB

TUNIS

Having 11 years & 4 months of experience as instrumentation and control system in a different positions occupied in a different oversea projects such as lead I&C design engineer, Pre-commissioning commissioning supervisor, FAT & SAT inspector and, Troubleshooting Automation instrumentation
Participating in a different missions and international projects that have been successfully accomplished in India, France, Serbia, Russia, UK, Mexico, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia (refer to my CV for more details)
My key strength is my proactivity, technical knowledge, 4 languages speaking (French, English, Arabic and “Spanish technical level”) oversea experience, communication within the team, problem solver and interfacing the different disciplines in engineering

Ingénierie
Industrialisation
Automation
Instrumentation
Precommissioning

  • TECHNIP Lyon France/TECNHIP ROME - PCC supervisor & Troubleshooting Leader

    2014 - 2016 DESIGNATION:
    PCC supervisor- Troubleshooting Leader (2016)
    LEAD Automation Field Engineer (2015)
    FAT Inspector (2014)

    Project: HIGH DENSITY POLYETHYLENE 350.000 TPY_ETILENO XXI
    Client: BRASKEM IDESA
    Location: MEXICO DF & COATZACOALCOS MEXICO

  • CFI holding Pte. Ltd Chemical & Fertilizer Industry holding Singapore (www.cfiholding.com) - Instrument & Control system manager

    2007 - 2014 Project: Plant Commissioning & Start up Nitric Acid & Ammonium Nitrate Explosive LDAN 2014
    Client: AEL Mining Service & PT.BBRI
    Location: Bontang-Indonesia
    Mission: Plant Commissioning & Start up
    Duration: 3 months

    Project: Audit of 2 plants Ammonium nitrate low density LDAN 2013
    Client: SBU AZOT
    Location: Russia-Kemerovo & Irkutsk
    Mission: Audit of 2 plants LDAN
    Duration: 2 months



    Project: Fertilizer Complex
    Client: The Egyptian Company For Potash & Chemical Industries ECPCI & N-FERT
    Location: Egypt-Sadat City
    Position: Instrumentation Manager & General project coordinator
    Job description: Full engineering package, Instrumentation site manager.
    Duration: mission 6 months Project stopped

    Project: 1000 MTPD SSP/TSP/NPK PRODUCTION UNIT 2012 - 2013
    Client: ELIXIR GROUP-Zorka
    Location: Šabac, SERBIA
    Position: Instrument manager
    Mission: Full engineering, Hazop Study, FAT DCS, SAT DCS, instrumentation site supervision, commissioning, Start up
    Duration:1.5 year

    Project: 79% AMMONIUM NITRATE SOLUTION SYNTHESIS 300 MTPD 2011
    Client: GrowHow UK Ltd
    Location: Ince-Chester-England
    Position: Lead Instrument Engineer
    Mission: Full basic and detail engineering, Hazop Study
    Duration: 3 months (Chester UK)

    Project: 300 MTPD Low Density Ammonium Nitrate Plant & Nitric acid plant 2009-2011
    Client: PT.MULTI NITROTAMA KIMIA
    Location: INDONESIA-Jakarta
    Position: Lead Instrument Engineer
    Mission: Full basic and detail engineering, FAT DCS, SAT DCS, precom, commissioning
    & Startup
    Duration: 2 years

    Project: 1200 MTPD NP PRILLING PLANT 2008-2009
    Client: FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED
    Location: MUKHTAR GARH, PAKISTAN
    Position: Instrument Engineer
    Main job: Full basic and detail engineering
    Duration: 6 months



    Project: WATER SOLUBLE FERTILIZERS PLANT 2008
    Client: ZUARI ROTEM SPECIALITY FERTILIZERS LIMITED
    Location: Pune INDIA
    Position: Instrument Engineer
    Main job: Full basic and detail engineering
    Duration: 2 months

    Project: 800 MTPD Low Density Ammonium Nitrate Plant 2007-2008
    Client: DYNO NOBEL ASIA PACIFIC
    Location: MORANBAH, AUSTRALIA
    Position: Instrument Engineer
    Main job: Full basic and detail engineering
    Duration: 4 months

    Project: 400 MTPD Low Density Ammonium Nitrate Plant REVAMPING 2007-2009
    Client: DEEPAK FERTILIZERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORP.LTD
    Location: TALOJA, MUMBAI – INDIA
    Position: Instrument Engineer
    Main job: Full basic and detail engineering (6 months)
    Plant commissioning and start up (2 months)

  • SYSMOTRONIC (automotive industry-Electrical wiring – German industry) - Method & Development Engineer

    2007 - 2007  Improvement of process Automation and production.
     Optimization of production time.
     Improvement of process control quality

  • TUNIPACK (design & innovation of Packaging & conditioning Machines) - Design Engineer: PLC programming, Electronic card design

    2005 - 2007 Realized projects: Machine prototype:
    Vertical Packaging machine for powder, Horizontal Packaging Machine, Automation of carving paper machine…
    Job description:
    PLC Programming (Siemens, Omron), Electronic Cards Design (protel, ISIS), Electrical Panel Design, Programming of micro-Controller- PIC, HMI (Human Machine Interface)

  • ENIG (Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Gabes) (Gabès)

    Gabès 2000 - 2005 ELECTRICAL AUTOMATION ENGINEER

    BIEN

