Mohamed GHADHAB

Having 11 years & 4 months of experience as instrumentation and control system in a different positions occupied in a different oversea projects such as lead I&C design engineer, Pre-commissioning commissioning supervisor, FAT & SAT inspector and, Troubleshooting Automation instrumentation

Participating in a different missions and international projects that have been successfully accomplished in India, France, Serbia, Russia, UK, Mexico, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia (refer to my CV for more details)

My key strength is my proactivity, technical knowledge, 4 languages speaking (French, English, Arabic and “Spanish technical level”) oversea experience, communication within the team, problem solver and interfacing the different disciplines in engineering



Mes compétences :

Ingénierie

Industrialisation

Automation

Instrumentation

Precommissioning