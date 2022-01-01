Mohamed GUELLIL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse
As a graduate with a Master’s degree in Surface Engineering, thin metal layers specialty (Physics and Engineering Faculty / School INSA Strasbourg) preceded by a Master's degree in Metallurgical Engineering in France and Algeria respectively, I am looking for the opportunity to join a company in which I will offer all my skills acquired during my academic career, and in all areas related to production such as process management and quality control, acquired during my internship made at the company "Allevard Rejna Auto Suspension" of Douai and Fronville (application of the standard Ford CQI9).
Mes compétences :
Metallurgy of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys
Metallurgy & Engineering surfaces
Solid, Solidworks, Dynatack, Layout editor
Mountains Map V6
Influence of stresses, strains on phase transforma
- Image processing: Aphelion, Gwyddion
Digital metallurgy and design: Thermocalc, Sysweld
Thin layers and deposition techniques
AFM, XRD, Raman, Interferometry (Leitz and Zygo)
Quality - Management and Control System
Tensile test, hardness test, impact test, fatigue
Surface marking by laser (fs/ns), Photolithography
Welding processes
Chemical characterization: corrosion
