Mohamed GUELLIL

As a graduate with a Master’s degree in Surface Engineering, thin metal layers specialty (Physics and Engineering Faculty / School INSA Strasbourg) preceded by a Master's degree in Metallurgical Engineering in France and Algeria respectively, I am looking for the opportunity to join a company in which I will offer all my skills acquired during my academic career, and in all areas related to production such as process management and quality control, acquired during my internship made at the company "Allevard Rejna Auto Suspension" of Douai and Fronville (application of the standard Ford CQI9).



Mes compétences :

Metallurgy of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys

Metallurgy & Engineering surfaces

Solid, Solidworks, Dynatack, Layout editor

Mountains Map V6

Influence of stresses, strains on phase transforma

- Image processing: Aphelion, Gwyddion

Digital metallurgy and design: Thermocalc, Sysweld

Thin layers and deposition techniques

AFM, XRD, Raman, Interferometry (Leitz and Zygo)

Quality - Management and Control System

Tensile test, hardness test, impact test, fatigue

Surface marking by laser (fs/ns), Photolithography

Welding processes

Chemical characterization: corrosion