Mohamed GUELLIL

As a graduate with a Master’s degree in Surface Engineering, thin metal layers specialty (Physics and Engineering Faculty / School INSA Strasbourg) preceded by a Master's degree in Metallurgical Engineering in France and Algeria respectively, I am looking for the opportunity to join a company in which I will offer all my skills acquired during my academic career, and in all areas related to production such as process management and quality control, acquired during my internship made at the company "Allevard Rejna Auto Suspension" of Douai and Fronville (application of the standard Ford CQI9).

Mes compétences :
Metallurgy of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys
Metallurgy & Engineering surfaces
Solid, Solidworks, Dynatack, Layout editor
Mountains Map V6
Influence of stresses, strains on phase transforma
- Image processing: Aphelion, Gwyddion
Digital metallurgy and design: Thermocalc, Sysweld
Thin layers and deposition techniques
AFM, XRD, Raman, Interferometry (Leitz and Zygo)
Quality - Management and Control System
Tensile test, hardness test, impact test, fatigue
Surface marking by laser (fs/ns), Photolithography
Welding processes
Chemical characterization: corrosion

Entreprises

  • Gkn - Material Technician

    Arnage 2016 - maintenant

  • IPSIL Laboratory (Product Innovation in Industrial Systems ) - Internship

    2015 - 2016 Development and innovation of BCN 3D printers (Internship)

  • ICUBE Laboratory, CNRS of Strasbourg - Internship

    2013 - 2013 Techniques Development for locating reference points on samples surfaces for characterization by multi-scale parallel microscopy.

  • Sogefi Group, Allevard Rejna Autosuspensions of Douai and Fronville - Internship in the quality department

    2012 - 2012 Application of FORD (CQI 9) standard on the heat treatment process

  • IWT Bremen, Germany - Internship

    2011 - 2011 Investigation on phase transformations under high cooling rates in spray formed and continuous casting 20MnCr5

  • USTO Laboratory - Internship

    2010 - 2010 Study of mechanical properties in relation with the microstructure in alloy steels

  • Machining workshop «USTO» - Training

    2009 - 2009 The Mastering of techniques and machining process parameters

  • ALFON - Subsidiary of FONDAL Group - Internship

    2009 - 2009 The Mastering of steelmaking techniques and aluminum with various sectors

Formations

Réseau

