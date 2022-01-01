Mohamed HADDAD

-
Takeda
- CSV Periodic Validation Coordinator
Puteaux
2019 - maintenant
For a CSV Revalidation Project at Takeda (Ex Shire), Altran's team takes part in validation of some new equipments (HSS) by performing periodic reviews with an international team :
Me as a unique Project Manager :
• Is the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for TAKEDA to receive all demands,
• Lead a weekly meeting with the TAKEDA’s SPOC for giving the status of the mission,
• Is responsible for the global delivery, the scheduling and the quality of the deliverable,
• Set up a review or control process for guaranteeing the accuracy of the deliverable in case if needed,
• Defines, in agreement with the TAKEDA’s SPOC, parameters to be verified,
• Coordinate the team as well as deliver on the fast track project,
• Work on documents as the rest of the team.
A Flexible CSV Team of Consultants :
• Advanced CSV Engineers having several experiences in this field,
• Data gathering with system owners,
• Extract data’s from TAKEDA’s electronics system (Trackwise and Veeva),
• Establish periodic revalidation documents,
• Align stakeholders during approval process and send update version.
-
Takeda
- Document Control Coordinator
Puteaux
2018 - 2019
For the Glassia Project at Shire, Altran's team takes part in validation and qualification of a new production line with an international team :
• Knowledge of project contract and client specifications/general procedure.
• Establishment of official communication process between Shire & Siemens.
• Establishment of internal process for all documents issuance (deliverable, technical correspondences, etc).
• Preparation and presentation of different excel register with document link reflecting Shire databases (updated every days).
• Interface with Shire stakeholders, Siemens stakeholders & project leaders.
• Assistance to project and contract manager.
• Reporting / Work stats.
• Assistance & management of document control team based in different operating centers.
-
Takeda
- Workshop Manager
Puteaux
2018 - 2018
For the Glassia Project at Shire, Altran's team takes part in validation and qualification of a new production line with an international team :
• Support Shire / Siemens teams in coordinating technical assistance workshops (Glassia Project).
-
Altran France
- Engineering Consultant
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2018 - maintenant
-
CIMPA PLM Services
- PLM Engineer (Management Consulting)
Blagnac
2017 - 2018
• Help to submit business proposals
• Inform the IT Departments or General Directions and support their teams in all phases of the transformation projects, from the formalization of the strategy to the operational implementation (master plan, strategic plan)
• User functional support, training
• Conduct in operational phases detailed functional design studies up to deployment phases
-
Arts Et Métiers Paristech
- Structural Design Engineer (Research Doctorate)
Paris
2014 - 2017
• Design, optimize and study of a filament winding process suitable to composite sandwich materials for curved structures (FUI SOLLICITERN Project managed jointly by several industrial partners: HYDROVIDE, PLASTICON Composites, MECA and the research laboratory LAMPA – ENSAM Angers)
• Experimental characterization of curved composite materials and modeling of their mechanical behavior
• Development of a new generation of vacuum suctions in composite cylindrical tanks by lightening as much as possible the mass of their structure, bringing radical innovations in the European market of vacuum vehicles
-
Isae (institut Supérieur De L'aéronautique Et De L'espace)
- Assistant Engineer (Graduation Project)
Toulouse
2013 - 2013
• Numerical modeling of a sandwich structure material based on cross-linked and entangled fibers
• Analysis of the experimental results and mechanical behavior of this type of materials
• Develop a reliable and parametric 3D numerical model
-
İmam Kayalıoğulları Otomotiv - Nova Filament, Gaziantep, Turkey
- Assistant Engineer (Summer Internship)
2012 - 2012
• Discover the textile fiber industry and optimize the manufacturing process
• Practice engineering activities such as quality control of the finished product
• Participation in technical maintenance of manufacturing machines
-
AIESEC in Tunisia LC UNiversity, Tunis, Tunisia
- Team member of the organizing committee, responsible for public relations at “The CSR Project"
2011 - 2012
AIESEC, the world's largest student and recent graduates-run organisation, is the international platform that enables young people to explore and develop their leadership potential for them to have a positive impact in society.
In addition to providing over 20,000 leadership positions and delivering over 470 conferences to our membership of over 60,000 students, AIESEC also runs an exchange program that enables over 16,000 students and recent graduates the opportunity to live and work in another country. AIESEC is present in more than 110 countries and territories worldwide.
AIESEC cooperates with a select group of organisations on programs and activities with a local-national and global reach.
-
IAESTE, Tunis, Tunisia
- Team member
2011 - 2012
The International Association of exchange students in Tunisia offers the opportunity to have work placements abroad especially in countries members of the association ie the countries of Central Europe (Germany, Spain, Greece ...), the Eastern Europe (Poland, Serbia ...), the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Denmark, Sweden ...), Asian countries (Japan, China, Thailand ...) Arab countries (Jordan, Syria ...), the countries of Latin America (Brazil, Mexico ...) and the countries of north America (the U.S. and Canada).
-
Ateliers Mécaniques du Sahel (AMS), Sousse, Tunisia
- Engineering Intern
2011 - 2011
• Observation and analysis of production chain of articles for plumbing accessories and household items
-
Industries de CARrossage automobiles (ICAR), Sousse, Tunisia
- Engineering Intern
2011 - 2011
• Familiarization with the automotive industry and the quality requirements
-
AstroENIT Club, Tunis, Tunisia
- Team member
2010 - 2012
Astronomy ... A passion to share !
-
Dufry Free Shops, Airport Tunis-Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia
- Sales Agent
2009 - 2009
• Supporting the company's customers in their decision-making process and helping those finding the right product within the vast selection of brands and products offered at the store
-
Dufry Free Shops, Airport Habib Bourguiba, Monastir, Tunisia
- Promotion Agent
2008 - 2008
• Checking the display and the layout of the articles to assure that all the articles must be displayed are on the place