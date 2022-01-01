Mohamed Hadi SAADOUN

An experienced Oil & Gas Field Supervisor with the relevant skills required for daily operations of an oil
and gas treatment facility with onshore, offshore experience. Conversant with different aspects of plant
development, control systems and documentation. Experienced with the supervision of multi-discipline
and multi-national teams. Organization of daily planning and coordination of work activities.
Manipulation of different control systems (PLC), and computer industry standard software packages.
More than 28 years experience in Oil & Gas fields: Production, Operations, Storage, Loading &
Offloading, Shipping, Control Room Supervision and Operations, Chemical Treatment, Artificial
Lift(water injection, gas lift , mechanical & electrical pumping system...), Well head maintenance, Well
Service Operations Supervision, Shutdown/Start-up...Offshore(Platform, Barge, FPSO, FSO)& Onshore
profile(Desert, Sahara) with different international company:
ELF AQUITAINE-SEREPT / SAMEDAN OIL INC. / ECUMED PETROLEUM CO. / ATHANOR OF
TUNISIA INC. / EXPRO GROUP / LUNDIN PETROLEUM / WINSTAR RESOURCES LTD / VAALCO
GABON INC. / MHS OIL&GAS, PRODUCTION CONSULTING... For more information, please see my CV.
