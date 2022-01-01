Mohamed Hadi SAADOUN

An experienced Oil & Gas Field Supervisor with the relevant skills required for daily operations of an oil

and gas treatment facility with onshore, offshore experience. Conversant with different aspects of plant

development, control systems and documentation. Experienced with the supervision of multi-discipline

and multi-national teams. Organization of daily planning and coordination of work activities.

Manipulation of different control systems (PLC), and computer industry standard software packages.

More than 28 years experience in Oil & Gas fields: Production, Operations, Storage, Loading &

Offloading, Shipping, Control Room Supervision and Operations, Chemical Treatment, Artificial

Lift(water injection, gas lift , mechanical & electrical pumping system...), Well head maintenance, Well

Service Operations Supervision, Shutdown/Start-up...Offshore(Platform, Barge, FPSO, FSO)& Onshore

profile(Desert, Sahara) with different international company:

ELF AQUITAINE-SEREPT / SAMEDAN OIL INC. / ECUMED PETROLEUM CO. / ATHANOR OF

TUNISIA INC. / EXPRO GROUP / LUNDIN PETROLEUM / WINSTAR RESOURCES LTD / VAALCO

GABON INC. / MHS OIL&GAS, PRODUCTION CONSULTING... For more information, please see my CV.



Mes compétences :

Excel

Digital & Pneumatic control

word

Computer

Plc