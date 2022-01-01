Retail
Mohamed HADJ KADDOUR
Mohamed HADJ KADDOUR
WAHRAN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commercial terrain
Institut National Spécialise Formation Professionnelle Oran Bâtiment / INSFP Oran Bâtiment. (Wahran)
Wahran
2010 - 2012
brevet de technicien supérieure
gestion des ressources humaines
Université D'Oran Belgaid (Oran)
Oran
2006 - maintenant
bac +3
sciences juridiques et administratives
Licée Ahmed Medeghri (Bethioua)
Bethioua
2001 - 2004
bac
lettres et sciences humaines
Abdelhamid NACER BOUHADJEM
Ben Bekhti AMINE
Boumédine HADJ KADDOUR
Guellil KHALED
Hocine MED SOFIANE
Houria NECIB
Mohamed SEBBAH
Nadir HADJ KADDOUR
Said MANINO
Samir HADJ KADDOUR