Menu

Mohamed HADJ KADDOUR

WAHRAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commercial terrain

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Institut National Spécialise Formation Professionnelle Oran Bâtiment / INSFP Oran Bâtiment. (Wahran)

    Wahran 2010 - 2012 brevet de technicien supérieure

    gestion des ressources humaines

  • Université D'Oran Belgaid (Oran)

    Oran 2006 - maintenant bac +3

    sciences juridiques et administratives

  • Licée Ahmed Medeghri (Bethioua)

    Bethioua 2001 - 2004 bac

    lettres et sciences humaines

Réseau