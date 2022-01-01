Mohamed Haithem SNOUSSI

IT service engineer specialized in low level design, planning, installing and maintaining infrastructure solutions that are designed to better suit the customer’s needs and environment.



Specialties:

-System:

Huawei Servers

Fujitsu Sparc Enterprise Servers (T & M series)

VMware ESX5.5, 6.0

Solaris 9, 10

Red Hat Linux Enterprise

Symantec Veritas Cluster Server

Fujitsu PrimeCluster SAN Networks

-Storage

Huawei OcanStor (Midrange and High end)

Netapp storage arrays in 7-mode

EMC storage arrays (VPLEX, VNX, CX & AX series)

Brocade FC switches

Symantec Veritas Storage Foundation

-Backup

EMC Networker

Quantum tape libraries

Fujitsu tape libraries