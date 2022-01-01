Menu

Mohamed Haithem SNOUSSI

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

IT service engineer specialized in low level design, planning, installing and maintaining infrastructure solutions that are designed to better suit the customer’s needs and environment.

Specialties:
-System:
Huawei Servers
Fujitsu Sparc Enterprise Servers (T & M series)
VMware ESX5.5, 6.0
Solaris 9, 10
Red Hat Linux Enterprise
Symantec Veritas Cluster Server
Fujitsu PrimeCluster SAN Networks
-Storage
Huawei OcanStor (Midrange and High end)
Netapp storage arrays in 7-mode
EMC storage arrays (VPLEX, VNX, CX & AX series)
Brocade FC switches
Symantec Veritas Storage Foundation
-Backup
EMC Networker
Quantum tape libraries
Fujitsu tape libraries

Entreprises

  • Huawei - IT Service Engineer

    Boulogne Billancourt 2017 - maintenant

  • Circ IT, a Rheinische Post company - System architect

    2015 - 2016

  • Nintendo - IT System-/Network Engineer

    Cergy 2014 - 2014

  • Fujitsu Technology Solutions - Project engineer

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2010 - 2014

Formations

  • INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2004 - 2010

Réseau