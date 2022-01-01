Mohamed Haithem SNOUSSI

IT service engineer specialized in low level design, planning, installing and maintaining infrastructure solutions that are designed to better suit the customer’s needs and environment.
Specialties:
-System:
Huawei Servers
Fujitsu Sparc Enterprise Servers (T & M series)
VMware ESX5.5, 6.0
Solaris 9, 10
Red Hat Linux Enterprise
Symantec Veritas Cluster Server
Fujitsu PrimeCluster SAN Networks
-Storage
Huawei OcanStor (Midrange and High end)
Netapp storage arrays in 7-mode
EMC storage arrays (VPLEX, VNX, CX & AX series)
Brocade FC switches
Symantec Veritas Storage Foundation
-Backup
EMC Networker
Quantum tape libraries
Fujitsu tape libraries