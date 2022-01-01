Menu

Mohamed HAMIL

  • HAMIL TOURISME ET SERVICES
  • gérant

BEJAIA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Economie
Hôtellerie
Management
Tourisme
Informatique

Entreprises

  • HAMIL TOURISME ET SERVICES - Gérant

    Direction générale | BEJAIA 2021 - maintenant

  • el oueldja tour sétif - Directeur technique

    Technique | BEJAIA 2016 - 2020

  • ibis novotel sétif - Réceptionniste

    2016 - 2016

  • Hotel raya Bejaia - Stagiaire en gestion hôtelière

    2015 - 2015

  • Hôtel tadj El mouada setif - Stagiaire en gestion hôtelière

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • École Nationale Supérieure Du Tourisme (Alger)

    Alger 2012 - 2016 licence en gestion hotelliere et touristique