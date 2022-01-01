Retail
Mohamed HAMIL
Ajouter
Mohamed HAMIL
HAMIL TOURISME ET SERVICES
gérant
BEJAIA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Economie
Hôtellerie
Management
Tourisme
Informatique
Entreprises
HAMIL TOURISME ET SERVICES
- Gérant
Direction générale | BEJAIA
2021 - maintenant
el oueldja tour sétif
- Directeur technique
Technique | BEJAIA
2016 - 2020
ibis novotel sétif
- Réceptionniste
2016 - 2016
Hotel raya Bejaia
- Stagiaire en gestion hôtelière
2015 - 2015
Hôtel tadj El mouada setif
- Stagiaire en gestion hôtelière
2014 - 2014
Formations
École Nationale Supérieure Du Tourisme (Alger)
Alger
2012 - 2016
licence en gestion hotelliere et touristique