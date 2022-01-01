Retail
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Mohamed HAMMADY
Mohamed HAMMADY
WASHINGTON DC 20005
En résumé
Contactez- moi par E-mail:hammady.med@gmail.com
Entreprises
ONE
- Chef d’équipe électromécanicien
WASHINGTON DC 20005
2014 - maintenant
Cegelec
- Technicien de maintenance
Saint-Denis
2012 - 2014
Yazaki maroc
- Technicein de maintenance
Le Chesnay
2011 - 2012
Formations
FST Settat (Settat)
Settat
2013 - 2014
licence professionnelle
ISTA (Sidi Kacem)
Sidi Kacem
2009 - 2011
DTS
Réseau
Achraf EL HABCHI
Alexander PFAB
Essaidi FARID
Hind TRINI
Imane NAFIL
Mohamed BENTAHILA
Mounir & A. I.T SMAALI
Samiha ELHAOUZI
Soumaya KHAMLICHI