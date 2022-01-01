Mohamed HATTABI

-
SONATRACH
- PANEL OPERATOR dcs
2013 - 2014
: PANEL OPERATOR DCS, TDC3000and pksC200 AND C300.
- Job description : Basic function and scope: monitor and coordinates the designed operation from control panel Ensuring safe and efficient operations Includes maintaining continuous
contact with various areas of the entire plant to keep them informed of overall operating condition.
- The designated operation includes LNG train, SRU/ Fractionation, utilities and inlet receiving/storage and loading. ;
- TASKS AND DUTIES :
1. Monitors via terminals and alarms, the operations of the designated area and coordinates process activities according to instruction received and production requirements. Includes continuous monitoring of instruments and equipment, making field adjustments according to process parameters as required.
2. Maintains continuous radio contact with rover and senior operators to keep them informed of operating conditions to request manual adjustments of equipment, to carry out on-site readings and convey instruction given by shift supervisor.
3. Maintains continuous liaison with other panel operators to coordinate the required supplies according to production conditions.
4. Alters operating condition or products flows to allow prior isolation of equipment for maintenance and re-commences operations according to procedures, following completion of maintenance.
5. Communicates with panel operator of other areas to coordinate operations that may affect the operation and/or production of any unit within the plant.
ABB COMPANY
- PANEL operator
2013 - maintenant
DCS ABB800F SYSTEM ; Commissioning and start up; PLANT GAS
TREATMENT AND RESTORING FLARE GAS AND GAS LIFT; WATRE
INJECTION; with abb company
Saipem COMPANY
- Board operator dcs oil gas
2012 - maintenant
DEC 2012- until APRIL 2013
Board operator DCS:DCS YOKOGAWA SYSTEM ; plant gas Commissioning and start up plant gas treatment NGL, GPL, CONDENSATE and oil with SAIPEM COMPANY in MLE
Sonatrach
- Panel operator dcs
2011 - maintenant
I am retired it means that I am ready to relocate at any time and where
Sonatrach
- Operateur console dcs
2007 - 2011
COMPANY AS PANEL OPERATOR DCS TDC3000 DATA HONY WELL.
SONATRACH
- COMPANY AS PANEL OPERATOR
2000 - 2011
SONATRACH
- COMPANY AS PANEL OPERATOR
2000 - 2011
SONATRACH
- COMPANY AS PANEL OPERATOR
2000 - 2011
Sonatrach
- Panel Operator dcs
1999 - maintenant
* Operates the plant according to standard operating procedure & instruction of supervisor,
Diagnose the problems and take appropriate actions.
* Maintain and ensure that all Process parameters in different process systems are within
the operational requirements and Design capabilities to maximize production/quality making
adjustment where necessary.
* Operated remote start up machines. ;
* Maintained a daily log of operations, maintenance and safety activities.
* Coordinate with all production team for the front line maintenance and Liaise with the
Maintenance Group for the execution of all maintenance activities in the best possible
manner.
* Fully conversant with all aspects of Control Room functions including ESD panels, fire and
gas panels.
The whole plant comprised 47 wells and three horizontal slug catchers in the inlet
facility, CO2 removal unit, Utilities( Instrument Air System, Plant Air System, Inert Gas
System, Firewater System, Hot Oil Heating Medium, Potable/Sanitary Water System, Fuel
Gas System, Diesel System Flare Systems. Closed and open drains)
two process trains gas dehydration which includes MAFI trench turbo expander,
fractionation producing LPG and sales gas methane & ethane, GE NUVO PIGNONE 28MW
turbine driven gas compressors with MARK 6 controls, methanol injection for hydrates
inhibition.
Sonatrach
- PANEL OPERATOR
1999 - 2007
SONATRACH COMPANY LNG
- Operateur process
1993 - 1995
: I worked as Process
technician cryogenic operator with (- Duties and Responsibility : Scrub column, Gas chilling and liquefaction, Refrigerant propane compressor, Refrigerant MR/ Refinery Commissioning Panel Operator Jobs Si...
Compressor, Refrigerants propane evaporator, Nitrogen rejection Unit and fuel gas compressor
.
SONATRACH COMPANY LNG
- Oerateur
1993 - 1995
SONATRACH COMPANY LPG PLANT
- LPG process operator
1988 - 1993
Duties and Responsibility : Fractionation (Deethanizer, Depropanizer, Debutanizer).
Sonatrach
- Gas Turbine operator
1986 - maintenant
Duties and Responsibility :
- Perform unit pre-commissioning procedures, Startup/Shut-down and operation activities in the following
Areas : Gas turbine unit and auxiliaries, gas chilling , fractionation and deethanizer unit, Hot oil section , Hot oil section , Reboiler and Exchanger, storage area, utilities and flare system
- Mechanical run in pumps, motors, air fan cooler, gas/motor compressor and steam boiler.
- Tightness test, air freeing fractionation , dehydrator, air fan cooler, Reboilers, vessels and tanks.
- Drying out operation of hot oil heater, expansion vessel.
- Inspection of desicant loading of dehydrator and hot oil loading to expiation vessel.
- Supervise maintenance support group plant equipment repair and outages.
- Perform trouble shooting and abnormalities encountered in operation.
- Inform the shift supervisor or panel operator of any unusual observations such as noise, spillage, leak, making process adjustment in accordance with instructions from the panel operator.
- Check the levels of chemical needed for the assigned process unit and ensure that is maintained at correct level in the assigned unit.
- Check the presence and proper condition of all safety and fire equipment in the assigned area such as checking of seals and pressure gauges, verifying the condition of hoses and fire blankets, and reporting any abnormal finding to the panel operator.
- Assist in the preparation for maintenance of assigned static equipment in accordance with (daily instructions)by performing under detailed instructions, a number of preparatory activities such as purging of vessels, closing valves, draining of pumps and cooling down heater.
- Take and record as required a variety of reading such as gas
flows, temperatures and vibrations and record unusual occurrences' after reporting them to control room.
SONATRACH COMPANY LPG PLANT
- LPG process operator
1986 - maintenant
Duties and Responsibility : Reception facilities comprised feed gas knock out drum. Mercury removal, Dehydration and Mercaptan removal.
SONATRACH
- LPG process operator
1986 - maintenant
Duties and Responsibility : Fractionation (Deethanizer, Depropanizer, Debutanizer).
Sonatrach
- Gas Turbine operator
1982 - 2013
operateur dcs
Sonatrach; seipem; abb
- Operateur console dcs oil gas
1982 - 2014
I am retired it means that I am ready to relocate at any time and. Where
FUNCTION: PANEL OP DCS PLANT GAS (LNG) (upstream downstream) or POWER PLANT
Work Experience:
Sonatrach
- Field technician
1982 - maintenant
* Carry out the shift routine plant check (Checking readings).
* Participate in the Integrated Commissioning and Start-up as an integral part of the
Operation acceptance Team.
* Co-coordinate activities of plant operations teams and verify that work is completed to
required standards.
* Evaluate that internal and external operating parameters are within the process envelope
and evidence possible anomalies.
* Monitor and oversee start-up and operations activities via the Control room DCS panel. ;
* Co-coordinate the maintenance activities in critical areas requiring hot works, confined
spaces, moving/loading equipment, etc
* Prepare machinery for maintenance as required, (energy isolation, depressurization, drain
and supervise blinding).
* Taking part in shutdown and start up of equipment like turbine and compressors. Pumps. ;
* Taking part in usual and emergency start-up and shutdowns. ;
* Keeping vigilant and dealing with eventual anomalies. ;
* Applying the HSE policy.
Cryogenic
- Operator
1982 - 2014
SONATRACH and SAIPEM and ABB
- PANEL DCS OPERATOR OIL and GAS
1982 - 2014
SONATRACH and SAIPEM and ABB
- PANEL DCS OPERATOR OIL and GAS
1982 - 2014
SONATRACH COMPANY LPG PLANT
- LPG process operator
1982 - 1990
Duties and Responsibility : Reception facilities comprised feed gas knock out drum. Mercury removal, Dehydration and Mercaptan removal.
SONATRACH and SAIPEM and ABB
- PANEL DCS OPERATOR OIL and GAS
1982 - 2014
Sonatrach
- Operateur tableau dcs
1982 - maintenant
Cryogenic
- Operator
1982 - 2014
Cryogenic
- Operator
1982 - 2014
SONATRACH
- Gas Turbine operator
1981 - 1999
Duties and Responsibility :
- Perform unit pre-commissioning procedures, Startup/Shut-down and operation activities in
the following
Areas : Gas turbine unit and auxiliaries, gas chilling , fractionation and deethanizer unit, Hot
oil section , Hot oil section , Reboiler and Exchanger, storage area, utilities and flare system
- Mechanical run in pumps, motors, air fan cooler, gas/motor compressor and steam boiler.
- Tightness test, air freeing fractionation , dehydrator, air fan cooler, Reboilers, vessels and
tanks.
- Drying out operation of hot oil heater, expansion vessel.
- Inspection of desiccant loading of dehydrator and hot oil loading to expiation vessel.
- Supervise maintenance support group plant equipment repair and outages.
- Perform trouble shooting and abnormalities encountered in operation.
- Inform the shift supervisor or panel operator of any unusual observations such as noise,
spillage, leak, making process adjustment in accordance with instructions from the panel
operator.
- Check the levels of chemical needed for the assigned process unit and ensure that is
maintained at correct level in the assigned unit.
- Check the presence and proper condition of all safety and fire equipment in the assigned
area such as checking of seals and pressure gauges, verifying the condition of hoses and fire
blankets, and reporting any abnormal finding to the panel operator.
- Assist in the preparation for maintenance of assigned static equipment in accordance with
(daily instructions)by performing under detailed instructions, a number of preparatory
activities such as purging of vessels, closing valves, draining of pumps and cooling down
heater.
- Take and record as required a variety of reading such as gas
flows, temperatures and vibrations and record unusual occurrences' after reporting them to
control room.
SONATRACH
- Gas Turbine operator
1981 - 1999
SONATRACH
- Gas Turbine operator
1981 - 1999
