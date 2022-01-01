Menu

Mohamed HATTABI

MOSTAGANEM

Continuous monitoring of instruments and equipment
Continuous liaison
POWER PLANT Work Experience
Standard Operating Procedure
Gas Compressors
Fire & Gas
Sport
Propane
Gas compressor
Depropanizer
Deethanizer
Debutanizer

  • SONATRACH - PANEL OPERATOR dcs

    2013 - 2014 : PANEL OPERATOR DCS, TDC3000and pksC200 AND C300.
    - Job description : Basic function and scope: monitor and coordinates the designed operation from control panel Ensuring safe and efficient operations Includes maintaining continuous
    contact with various areas of the entire plant to keep them informed of overall operating condition.
    - The designated operation includes LNG train, SRU/ Fractionation, utilities and inlet receiving/storage and loading. ;
    - TASKS AND DUTIES :
    1. Monitors via terminals and alarms, the operations of the designated area and coordinates process activities according to instruction received and production requirements. Includes continuous monitoring of instruments and equipment, making field adjustments according to process parameters as required.
    2. Maintains continuous radio contact with rover and senior operators to keep them informed of operating conditions to request manual adjustments of equipment, to carry out on-site readings and convey instruction given by shift supervisor.
    3. Maintains continuous liaison with other panel operators to coordinate the required supplies according to production conditions.
    4. Alters operating condition or products flows to allow prior isolation of equipment for maintenance and re-commences operations according to procedures, following completion of maintenance.
    5. Communicates with panel operator of other areas to coordinate operations that may affect the operation and/or production of any unit within the plant.

  • ABB COMPANY - PANEL operator

    2013 - maintenant DCS ABB800F SYSTEM ; Commissioning and start up; PLANT GAS
    TREATMENT AND RESTORING FLARE GAS AND GAS LIFT; WATRE
    INJECTION; with abb company

  • Saipem COMPANY - Board operator dcs oil gas

    2012 - maintenant DEC 2012- until APRIL 2013
    Board operator DCS:DCS YOKOGAWA SYSTEM ; plant gas Commissioning and start up plant gas treatment NGL, GPL, CONDENSATE and oil with SAIPEM COMPANY in MLE

  • Sonatrach - Panel operator dcs

    2011 - maintenant I am retired it means that I am ready to relocate at any time and. where

  • Sonatrach - Operateur console dcs

    2007 - 2011 COMPANY AS PANEL OPERATOR DCS TDC3000 DATA HONY WELL.

  • Sonatrach - Panel Operator dcs

    1999 - maintenant * Operates the plant according to standard operating procedure & instruction of supervisor,
    Diagnose the problems and take appropriate actions.
    * Maintain and ensure that all Process parameters in different process systems are within
    the operational requirements and Design capabilities to maximize production/quality making
    adjustment where necessary.
    * Operated remote start up machines. ;
    * Maintained a daily log of operations, maintenance and safety activities.
    * Coordinate with all production team for the front line maintenance and Liaise with the
    Maintenance Group for the execution of all maintenance activities in the best possible
    manner.
    * Fully conversant with all aspects of Control Room functions including ESD panels, fire and
    gas panels.
    The whole plant comprised 47 wells and three horizontal slug catchers in the inlet
    facility, CO2 removal unit, Utilities( Instrument Air System, Plant Air System, Inert Gas
    System, Firewater System, Hot Oil Heating Medium, Potable/Sanitary Water System, Fuel
    Gas System, Diesel System Flare Systems. Closed and open drains)
    two process trains gas dehydration which includes MAFI trench turbo expander,
    fractionation producing LPG and sales gas methane & ethane, GE NUVO PIGNONE 28MW
    turbine driven gas compressors with MARK 6 controls, methanol injection for hydrates
    inhibition.

  • SONATRACH COMPANY LPG PLANT - LPG process operator

    1988 - 1993 Duties and Responsibility : Fractionation (Deethanizer, Depropanizer, Debutanizer).

  • Sonatrach - Gas Turbine operator

    1986 - maintenant Duties and Responsibility :
    - Perform unit pre-commissioning procedures, Startup/Shut-down and operation activities in the following
    Areas : Gas turbine unit and auxiliaries, gas chilling , fractionation and deethanizer unit, Hot oil section , Hot oil section , Reboiler and Exchanger, storage area, utilities and flare system
    - Mechanical run in pumps, motors, air fan cooler, gas/motor compressor and steam boiler.
    - Tightness test, air freeing fractionation , dehydrator, air fan cooler, Reboilers, vessels and tanks.
    - Drying out operation of hot oil heater, expansion vessel.
    - Inspection of desicant loading of dehydrator and hot oil loading to expiation vessel.
    - Supervise maintenance support group plant equipment repair and outages.
    - Perform trouble shooting and abnormalities encountered in operation.
    - Inform the shift supervisor or panel operator of any unusual observations such as noise, spillage, leak, making process adjustment in accordance with instructions from the panel operator.
    - Check the levels of chemical needed for the assigned process unit and ensure that is maintained at correct level in the assigned unit.
    - Check the presence and proper condition of all safety and fire equipment in the assigned area such as checking of seals and pressure gauges, verifying the condition of hoses and fire blankets, and reporting any abnormal finding to the panel operator.
    - Assist in the preparation for maintenance of assigned static equipment in accordance with (daily instructions)by performing under detailed instructions, a number of preparatory activities such as purging of vessels, closing valves, draining of pumps and cooling down heater.
    - Take and record as required a variety of reading such as gas
    flows, temperatures and vibrations and record unusual occurrences' after reporting them to control room.

  • Sonatrach - Gas Turbine operator

    1982 - 2013 operateur dcs

  • Sonatrach; seipem; abb - Operateur console dcs oil gas

    1982 - 2014 I am retired it means that I am ready to relocate at any time and. Where
    FUNCTION: PANEL OP DCS PLANT GAS (LNG) (upstream downstream) or POWER PLANT
    Work Experience:

  • Sonatrach - Field technician

    1982 - maintenant * Carry out the shift routine plant check (Checking readings).
    * Participate in the Integrated Commissioning and Start-up as an integral part of the
    Operation acceptance Team.
    * Co-coordinate activities of plant operations teams and verify that work is completed to
    required standards.
    * Evaluate that internal and external operating parameters are within the process envelope
    and evidence possible anomalies.
    * Monitor and oversee start-up and operations activities via the Control room DCS panel. ;
    * Co-coordinate the maintenance activities in critical areas requiring hot works, confined
    spaces, moving/loading equipment, etc
    * Prepare machinery for maintenance as required, (energy isolation, depressurization, drain
    and supervise blinding).
    * Taking part in shutdown and start up of equipment like turbine and compressors. Pumps. ;
    * Taking part in usual and emergency start-up and shutdowns. ;
    * Keeping vigilant and dealing with eventual anomalies. ;
    * Applying the HSE policy.

  • Sonatrach - Operateur tableau dcs

    1982 - maintenant

  • SONATRACH - Gas Turbine operator

    1981 - 1999 Duties and Responsibility :

    - Perform unit pre-commissioning procedures, Startup/Shut-down and operation activities in
    the following
    Areas : Gas turbine unit and auxiliaries, gas chilling , fractionation and deethanizer unit, Hot
    oil section , Hot oil section , Reboiler and Exchanger, storage area, utilities and flare system
    - Mechanical run in pumps, motors, air fan cooler, gas/motor compressor and steam boiler.

    - Tightness test, air freeing fractionation , dehydrator, air fan cooler, Reboilers, vessels and
    tanks.

    - Drying out operation of hot oil heater, expansion vessel.

    - Inspection of desiccant loading of dehydrator and hot oil loading to expiation vessel.

    - Supervise maintenance support group plant equipment repair and outages.

    - Perform trouble shooting and abnormalities encountered in operation.

    - Inform the shift supervisor or panel operator of any unusual observations such as noise,
    spillage, leak, making process adjustment in accordance with instructions from the panel
    operator.

    - Check the levels of chemical needed for the assigned process unit and ensure that is
    maintained at correct level in the assigned unit.

    - Check the presence and proper condition of all safety and fire equipment in the assigned
    area such as checking of seals and pressure gauges, verifying the condition of hoses and fire
    blankets, and reporting any abnormal finding to the panel operator.

    - Assist in the preparation for maintenance of assigned static equipment in accordance with
    (daily instructions)by performing under detailed instructions, a number of preparatory
    activities such as purging of vessels, closing valves, draining of pumps and cooling down
    heater.

    - Take and record as required a variety of reading such as gas

    flows, temperatures and vibrations and record unusual occurrences' after reporting them to
    control room.

  • ALGERIAN PETROLUEM INSTITUT (Mostaganem)

    Mostaganem 1982 - 1983 operateur oil gas

  • Ihi (Arzew)

    Arzew 1982 - 1983 operateur process

    : TRAINING ON GAS PROCESSING WITH SONATRACH COMPANY (IHI Japan 18 smonth).
    - HONY WELL TRAINING COURCE ON DCS TDC 3000 AND PKS C200AND C300.

  • Institut Oil Gas (Arzew)

    Arzew 1982 - maintenant tech process

    oil gas

  • Secondary School (Mostaganem)

    Mostaganem 1971 - 1978 operateur process

