Menu

Mohamed Lamine MECHERI

Alfortville

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Autocad

Entreprises

  • Welcom - Superviseur

    Alfortville 2015 - 2016

Formations

  • ISGP (Institut Supérieur De Gestion Et Planification) (Alger)

    Alger 2016 - 2018 MBA

  • USTHB (Alger)

    Alger 2014 - 2016 master 2 travaux publics

    ALGER

  • USTHB (Algiers)

    Algiers 2011 - 2014 Licence Génie Civil

    ALGER

  • usthb (alger)

    alger 2010 - 2014 licence

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :