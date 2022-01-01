Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mohamed Lamine MECHERI
Ajouter
Mohamed Lamine MECHERI
Alfortville
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Autocad
Entreprises
Welcom
- Superviseur
Alfortville
2015 - 2016
Formations
ISGP (Institut Supérieur De Gestion Et Planification) (Alger)
Alger
2016 - 2018
MBA
USTHB (Alger)
Alger
2014 - 2016
master 2 travaux publics
ALGER
USTHB (Algiers)
Algiers
2011 - 2014
Licence Génie Civil
ALGER
usthb (alger)
alger
2010 - 2014
licence
Réseau
Amine BOU
Berraoui MUSTAPHA
Damerdji FELLA
Malik TARZALT
Samira BABACI
Youssouf REBAI
Zaki HELLAL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z