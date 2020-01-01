Mohamed MOHAMED AMRI (AMRI)

Mes compétences :
Construction
Engineering
Forage
pétrole
Planification
Production
Qualité
Entreprises
- Engineer
Parismaintenant
ENIT
- ETUDIANT
Tarbesmaintenant
ENIT
Tarbesmaintenant
OIL AND GAS COMPANY
- Maintenance and Project Manager
2015 - maintenant
TETRA PAK
- Field Service Engineer
Colombes2011 - 2015Engineer responsible of commissioning , installations , maintenance of automation lines of production , also involved in troubleshooting " software and hardware " as well in charge of operators training .
-Follows standard procedures to isolate and fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software.
-Maintain excellent customer relation, professionally representing the company with assisting with constant customer training.
-Determine/execute action plans in response to customer needs, problems or emergencies.
-Specific Troubleshoot .
-Installation and Commissioning of Remote Support Platform
-Customizing automated Solutions.
PERENCO TUNISIA
- Ingénieur Opération
Paris2010 - 2010• Assist the company man in the well test operation for the exploration and development of oil and gas wells
• Prepare the daily report for each well job (frac operation, coil tubing, well test, slickline…)
• Participating in all specific HAZIDs and HAZOPS
• Following the well test program and finding appropriate solutions for any problems
Bouchamaoui Industries
- Ingeneiur mécanique
Tunis Aeroport2008 - 2009Project one: Storage Unit and Filling of Gas (LPG)
Main Goal
Supervise of pipe control operation (followed by the operations control)
Preparation of quality records project.
Project two: Installation of new milling unit and tow oil storage tank.
Customer: LES CIMEMTS DE BIZERTE
Main Goal:
Followed the work of erection equipment RBL (French company)
followed the work of erection equipment PFEIFFER (German company)
Preparation of quality records for PFEIFFER (grinder, pipe, filter, Silos, Tank ...)
followed the work of erection equipment KHD (German company).
Preparation of quality records for KHD (Tank, Pipe…)