Mohamed MOUDIAN

NADOR

En résumé

Entreprises

  • BSCS EXPERTS - Consultant BSCS chez INWI

    2013 - maintenant

  • BSCS EXPERTS - Ingénieur Développeur

    2012 - 2013

Formations

  • ENSAT (Tanger)

    Tanger 2010 - 2012 Ingénieur d'état

    informatique et télécommunications

  • Faculté Des Sciences Oujda (Oujda)

    Oujda 2006 - 2010 Licence

