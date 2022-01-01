Mohamed NIANG

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence - I am passionate about developing and applying machine learning methods for building algorithms and predictive models using a variety of datasets for solving impactful real world problems.



SPECIALITIES: Data Science, Deep Learning, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning



SKILLS:

• Programming: Python, R, Stata, C, C++, Java, SQL, SAS, HTML, CSS, Java-Script, PHP, VBA

• Numerical Tools: Numpy, Scipy, Scikit-learn, Pandas, Matplotlib, MLlib

• Machine Learning Skills: Supervised Methods: Neural Networks, Linear and Logistic Regression

• SVM and Kernel Methods, Decision tree

• Ensemble Methods: Random Forest, Boosting, Bagging, Meta-classification

• Other Modeling Techniques: LASSO, Elastic Net regression

• Unsupervised Methods: Model based and K-means clustering, PCA, LDA