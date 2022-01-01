Mohamed TELLAI

Higher Institute of Management and Planification







I'm an HR Professional committed to a management based on integrity, quality, and service, along with a positive attitude.



My passion to Human Ressources Management is my key to sucess.



Coaching others is my password to development. Facing challenges enables me to succeed in the diffrent roles that I've filled.



My ability to adapt quickly to new ideas and situations allows me to achieve consistent and significant successes in the different roles that I've filled out.



I'm a self motivated person, active and hard working, high standard of ethics and high organisational skills, like challenges and able to work under stress, believe in the team work,



- Experience with working abroad with constant contact with different nationalities

- Personable professional whose strengths include cultural sensitivity and an ability to build rapport with a diverse workforce in multicultural settings

- Highly adaptable, mobile, positive, resilient, patient risk-taker who is open to new ideas

- Exceptional listener and communicator who effectively conveys information verbally and in writing





My objectives are to endorse my HR Knowledge, learn and implement different/new HR practices.



And participating in and leading HR initiatives including: administration of international and local staff, Data Management, initiation of new processes and development in the HR Information Systems of Organization, Planning and Recruitment sections, development and improvement of the company recruitment processes, re-organisation and major company relocations, branch start-up, global mobility of employees. Highly motivated individual with strong planning and organisational skills, committed to providing high quality service.

Spécialités



Employment and compliance to regulatory concerns regarding employees

- Mobility

- Recruitment

- Managing HR budgets

- Expatriates management

- Training

- Development

- Internal Communication

- Policy & procedures implementation of new HR policies, procedures and processes

- Compensation and benefits administration



Mes compétences :

human resources

Italy

Organisation

Planning