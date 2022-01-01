Menu

Mohammed Amine ZEKHNINI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
PHP 7
Symfony 3
MySQL
Oracle Database

Entreprises

  • Gfi informatique - Ingénieur d'études

    2017 - maintenant

  • Jumia Group - MOA

    Technique | 2014 - 2017

Formations

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2011 - 2014 Master2

    Nouvelles Technologies et Direction des projets

  • Ecole Supérieure De Technologie (ESTO) (Oujda)

    Oujda 2009 - 2011 D.U.T

    C, C++, JAVA, PHP5, MYSQL, DBA 1, PL/SQL, SQL*Plus, PHOTOSHOP

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :