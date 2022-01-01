Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mohammed Amine ZEKHNINI
Ajouter
Mohammed Amine ZEKHNINI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
PHP 7
Symfony 3
MySQL
Oracle Database
Entreprises
Gfi informatique
- Ingénieur d'études
2017 - maintenant
Jumia Group
- MOA
Technique |
2014 - 2017
Formations
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis
Nice
2011 - 2014
Master2
Nouvelles Technologies et Direction des projets
Ecole Supérieure De Technologie (ESTO) (Oujda)
Oujda
2009 - 2011
D.U.T
C, C++, JAVA, PHP5, MYSQL, DBA 1, PL/SQL, SQL*Plus, PHOTOSHOP
Réseau
Benoît MATHIEU
Christophe SANCHEZ
Delphine SEGARD
Elise BRANCHEREAU - NOIROT
Ludovic PILLOT
Marouen FAKHFAKH
Philippe SCOTTO
Stephane LEVY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z