Menu

Mohammed KHRIS

Témara

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PC D'OR - Techno-commercial

    Témara 2008 - 2009

  • Khris - Techno-commercial

    2008 - maintenant Réparation et vente matériels informatiques 2nd main

  • 3services sarl - Téchnicien de maintenance informatique

    2006 - 2008 Réparation et entretien de toute sorte de matériel informatique soft et hard

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau