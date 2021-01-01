Mohammed LAMZOUGUI

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Intégrateur web
Formation emailing
Emailing
Coordinateur de projet
Découpage et intégration des pages XHTML//CSS
JavaScript
CSS
XHTML
PHP
jQuery
Fireworks
Bootstrap
Trello
Jira
CMS open source
AngularJS
HTML 5
Entreprises
Netsourcing Service
- Project Manager / Scrum Master
2015 - maintenantPlanned and monitored project and guided projects to completion on time, within scope.
Managed project scope to ensure delivery was compliant with scope commitment.
Tracked and managed product backlog, burndowns metrics, velocity, and task breakdown
Work closely with project owner in backlog management and continuous delivery of features.
Direct and lead development team from project initiation through the delivery of final product.
Netgroup.ma
- Project Manager
CASABLANCA2010 - 2015Campaign manager: HTML, CSS3, JavaScript,
Responsive Web design, Bootstrap, slicing & resizing
images
Manage data: Import & Segmentation
Scheduled sends campaign, reporting.
Quality assurance testing
Team Training