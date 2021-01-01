Menu

Mohammed LAMZOUGUI

RABAT

Gestion de projet
Intégrateur web
Formation emailing
Emailing
Coordinateur de projet
Découpage et intégration des pages XHTML//CSS
JavaScript
CSS
XHTML
PHP
jQuery
Fireworks
Bootstrap
Trello
Jira
CMS open source
AngularJS
HTML 5

  • Netsourcing Service - Project Manager / Scrum Master

    2015 - maintenant Planned and monitored project and guided projects to completion on time, within scope.
    Managed project scope to ensure delivery was compliant with scope commitment.
    Tracked and managed product backlog, burndowns metrics, velocity, and task breakdown
    Work closely with project owner in backlog management and continuous delivery of features.
    Direct and lead development team from project initiation through the delivery of final product.

  • Netgroup.ma - Project Manager

    CASABLANCA 2010 - 2015 Campaign manager: HTML, CSS3, JavaScript,
    Responsive Web design, Bootstrap, slicing & resizing
    images
    Manage data: Import & Segmentation
    Scheduled sends campaign, reporting.
    Quality assurance testing
    Team Training

  • WEBLAB - Frontend developer

    2008 - 2010 XHTML
    CSS
    PHP
    CMS (Joomla! Drupal, Wordpress),
    JavaScript, jQuery, prototype
    Rby on rails

  • ISTA (Rabat)

    Rabat 2005 - 2007 TSDI

