Mohammed MAROUAN

CASABLANACA

En résumé

-Administration Systèmes, Réseaux et Sécurité Certifié Cisco et Microsoft .
-Interconnexion des réseaux Locaux et hauts débits
-Supervision et diagnostique des réseaux informatiques.
-Administration des Systèmes : Windows,Linux
-Installation, configuration et dépannage de postes clients
-Support et dépannage des utilisateurs par téléphone
-Rédaction de documentations et de procédures techniques
-Virtualisation : VMware ESXI, HyperV
Mes Certifications :
-Hyper V & System Center 2012
-Cisco Certified Network Associate Exploration Version 4:CCNA 1,2,3,4
- RHCSA (Red Hat Certified System Administrator )

Mes compétences :
Informatique
CCNP
Microsoft
Cisco
Linux
Linux Redhat
VMware
Sql
Microsoft Windows
Linux Red Hat
Microsoft Windows 7
IBM OS/2
Hyper-V
WDS
VPN
VMware ESX
Ubuntu
TCP/IP
Network File System
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Data Centre
DFS
Cisco ASA
Active Directory
AD

Entreprises

  • Bservices Technology - Ingénieur système VMWARE/HYPER-V/SAN

    2013 - maintenant Mission :

    * Mise en place d'une solution Wifi Cisco Pour Folly Fashion

    * Installation et paramétrage Cisco Wireless LAN 2504


    * Chef de projet sur l'intégration d'un nouveau contrat d'infogérance pour TGCC

    * Management d'équipes

    * Planification des Déplacements


    * VMware : Gestion de l'infrastructure VMware ESX, Virtual Center, update manager, Vmotion,

    HA, DRS. Mise à jour d'infrastructure, gestion des droits users, tuning des Vms en fonction de

    leur charge...Participation de l'installation et configuration de la nouvelle infrastructure VMware
    sur le nouveau Datacenter. Rédaction et mise à jour de documentation d'installation et de

    configuration (Windows, Vmware, Ubuntu,SQL).

    * Migrations P2V, V2V et V2P (Physical to Virtual) sur OS Windows, RedHat, , CentOS, Debian,

    Ubuntu Server

    * Stockage SAN : Mise en place nouvelle volumétrie sur serveurs Windows, VMware ESX, Linux.

    Actions réalisés Mapping, Zoning, Masking

    * Installation et administration de la solution de messagerie Zimbra Collaboration Open Source

    et Network Edition

    * Mise en place d'un système de monitoring (Zabbix)

    * Rédaction de la Documentation d'Architecture Technique

    * Installation et configuration des serveurs antivirales

    * Mise en place d'une solution de clonage et déploiement de système d'exploitation Windows et

    Linux

    * Mise en place du matériel lié à la sauvegarde (baie de stockage et Robot des bandes

    magnétiques)

    * HYPER-V : Migrations P2V (Physical to Virtual) sur OS Windows

  • Bservices - Administrateur réseaux

    Nantes 2010 - maintenant Administration des serveurs :
    Gestion des utilisateurs
    Gestion des partages
    Gestion des imprimantes
    Installation et configuration des serveurs antivirales
    Câblage
    Gestion du Routage
    Installation, configuration et dépannage de postes clients
    Support et dépannage des utilisateurs par téléphone
    Support Utilisateurs sur les différents outils et logiciels utilisés
    Rédaction de documentations et de procédures techniques

  • Bservices Technology - Administrateur Réseaux et Systèmes

    2010 - 2013 Mission :

    * Administration du parc : Gestion Active Directory Windows 2008, Gestion des droits sur serveurs

    de fichiers, Création de masters, Installation de serveurs, Migration de serveurs Windows 2003

  • Royal Air - Technicien Spécialisé Réseaux et Systèmes & Stage de fin

    2009 - 2009 Mission :

    * Réalisation de la cartographie du système informatique (ARIS)

    * Support technique Niveau 1

  • Royale Air Maroc - Technicien Spécialisé Réseaux et Systèmes

    2008 - maintenant Réalisation de la cartographie du système informatique
    Support technique 1 ére Niveau

  • CFMOTI - Responsable du groupe de maintenance

    2007 - 2009 Compétences Technique

    * Serveur : AD, DNS, DHCP, NFS, DFS, IIS, TSE/RDS, FTP, WSUS, WDS

    * Réseaux : TCP/IP, VLAN, ACL, RIP, VPN,WLAN,Routage,NAT,Firewall

    * Virtualisation : VMware ESX/vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V

    * Systèmes : Windows 7, 8,10, 2003/R2, 2008/R22012/R2, Linux (Debian Ubuntu, RedHat,Centos)

    * Sécurité : Firewall (CISCO ASA), Anti-virus (Kaspersky,Viper..), Proxy ( squid)

    * Messagerie : Exchange 2010, Zimbra Collaboration

    * Base de données : MySQL server Administrator, SQL Server

    * Sauvegarde : BackupExec , Bacula

Formations

  • FST Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2012 - 2014 Master Professionnelle

    : Master Professionnelle en Ingénierie Systèmes, Réseaux et Sécurité à Faculté Des

    Sciences Et Techniques de Settat

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques ISRS (Settat)

    Settat 2012 - 2014 Master Universitaire Professionnel Universitaire Ingénierie Systèmes, Réseaux et Sécurité

  • FST Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2011 - 2012 Licence Professionnelle

    : Licence Professionnelle Ingénierie Systèmes, Réseaux et Sécurité à Faculté Des

    Sciences Et Techniques de Settat

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques LISRS

    Settat 2011 - 2012 Ingénierie Systèmes, Réseaux et Sécurité

  • CFMOTI(Complexe De Formation Aux Métiers De L' Offshoring Et Des Technologies De L'Informattion) (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2007 - 2010 Diplôme de Technicien

    Spécialisé en Administration Système et Réseaux à l'Office de
    la Formation Professionnelle et de la Promotion du Travail «OFPPT» de Casablanca

  • Institut Supérieur De Technologies Appliquées ISTA (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2007 - 2010 Administration système

    Complexe de Formation aux Métiers de l'Offshoring et des Technologies de l'Information

Réseau