Mohammed MAROUAN

-Administration Systèmes, Réseaux et Sécurité Certifié Cisco et Microsoft .
-Interconnexion des réseaux Locaux et hauts débits
-Supervision et diagnostique des réseaux informatiques.
-Administration des Systèmes : Windows,Linux
-Installation, configuration et dépannage de postes clients
-Support et dépannage des utilisateurs par téléphone
-Rédaction de documentations et de procédures techniques
-Virtualisation : VMware ESXI, HyperV
Mes Certifications :
-Hyper V & System Center 2012
-Cisco Certified Network Associate Exploration Version 4:CCNA 1,2,3,4
- RHCSA (Red Hat Certified System Administrator )
Mes compétences :
Informatique
CCNP
Microsoft
Cisco
Linux
Linux Redhat
VMware
Sql
Microsoft Windows
Linux Red Hat
Microsoft Windows 7
IBM OS/2
Hyper-V
WDS
VPN
VMware ESX
Ubuntu
TCP/IP
Network File System
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Data Centre
DFS
Cisco ASA
Active Directory
AD