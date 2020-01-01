Mohammed MAROUAN

-Administration Systèmes, Réseaux et Sécurité Certifié Cisco et Microsoft .

-Interconnexion des réseaux Locaux et hauts débits

-Supervision et diagnostique des réseaux informatiques.

-Administration des Systèmes : Windows,Linux

-Installation, configuration et dépannage de postes clients

-Support et dépannage des utilisateurs par téléphone

-Rédaction de documentations et de procédures techniques

-Virtualisation : VMware ESXI, HyperV

Mes Certifications :

-Hyper V & System Center 2012

-Cisco Certified Network Associate Exploration Version 4:CCNA 1,2,3,4

- RHCSA (Red Hat Certified System Administrator )



Mes compétences :

Informatique

CCNP

Microsoft

Cisco

Linux

Linux Redhat

VMware

Sql

Microsoft Windows

Linux Red Hat

Microsoft Windows 7

IBM OS/2

Hyper-V

WDS

VPN

VMware ESX

Ubuntu

TCP/IP

Network File System

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Server Update Services

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Microsoft Exchange 2010

Linux Debian

LAN/WAN > WLAN

LAN/WAN > VLAN

FTP

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Domain Name Server Protocol

Data Centre

DFS

Cisco ASA

Active Directory

AD