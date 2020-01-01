Menu

Molly BMOLLYR (BENSON)

  • Vice President, Chief Securities, Governance and Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  • Vice President, Chief Securities, Governance and Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary

Ohio

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation - Vice President, Chief Securities, Governance and Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary

    Administratif | Ohio 2016 - maintenant I began her career with Marathon as a tax attorney in 1998. I was named Government Affairs manager in 2001 and joined the Law organization as an operations attorney in 2003. I was later promoted to senior attorney, downstream business in 2006 and to group counsel, North American production for Marathon Oil Company in Houston in 2010. I was named Marathon Petroleum Corporation group counsel, Law - Corporate and Finance in 2011 and assistant general counsel, Law - Corporate and Finance in 2012. I assumed my current position in 2016.

    Graduated from The Ohio State University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1997. I completed the Executive Development Program at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in 2014.

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel