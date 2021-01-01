Monica RODRIGUEZ

J'ai travaillé en Fiduciaire durant 4 ans et demi, durant mon Brevet, puis j'ai fait une école de langue en Australie durant 9 mois. Actuellement je travaille dans une entreprise internationnalle dans le secteur des investissements. Mon travail est uniquement en anglais. J'utilise le system SAP.

Je suis bilingue Français-Espagnol et parle très courament l'anglais



I worked for 4 and half years in a tax office, during that time i was doing the Brevet of accountant. After that i spent 9 months in Australia learning English in an Intenational School. Actually i'm working in a International company. I'm working in Fixed assets department and use SAP.



Mes compétences :

Anglais

Brevet

Espagnol

Français