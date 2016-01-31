Monir MENNICHE

D E U A en génie mécanique
Option : maintenance industrielle
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Sarl gokay
- Personnel chef
2017 - maintenantrecrutement
Administrative Assistant with RAZEL - CMCRA in charge of:
Ø Operational responsibility for the management, supervision and coordination of teams (more than 150 workers).
Ø Absence and leave management and staffing and contract management
Ø Planning and monitoring of paid leave
Ø Managing accidents at work and occupational diseases: specificities, relations with social security and monitoring of sanctions and the Disciplinary Board
01 January 2012 to 31/01/2016
Assistant production facilities manager with RAZEL - CMCRA in charge of:
Implementation of accounting and reporting of activity
Prepare work programs and try to improve production by rehabilitating workers and try to minimize repeated failures
Production monitoring of all types of gravel and aggregates produced by the quaries
Follow-up of production and make the footage of all types of concretes produced
From February 2016 to date
Personal chef with SARL GOKAY in charge of:
Ø All activities within the human resources department.
Ø Responsible for all matters pertaining to the management and administration of the employees of the company.
Ø Personnel management defined by the general management and with the regulation of labor law. Recruitment, training and redeployment are among its tasks. The follow-up of the files of each employee is also incumbent on him: contracts of employment, promotions, mutations, accidents at work, holidays .
Ø The preparation and facilitation of meetings with the social partners are part of its responsibilities as well as the labor inspection and the employment management and the service of foreign labor
Ø Ensure regulatory oversight of labor law and collective bargaining, monitoring of the actual implementation and agreements and negotiation (trade union and represent