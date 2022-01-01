Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Monney EMILE
Ajouter
Monney EMILE
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Suivi de chantier
Entreprises
SEK (Société des entreprises koman)
- Géotechnicien
2012 - maintenant
Contrôleur
Formations
EST LOKO ( Abidjan) (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2009 - 2011
BTS
Maîtrise parfaite de la prospection, exploitation et traitement (Minière et pétrolière) ; Prospection minière, exploitation pétrolière, raffinage, géochimie, pétrographie, la stratigraphie...
Réseau
Joseph Jolly CHANHOUN
Mamadou FOFANA
Rene RANDRIAMAROZAKA