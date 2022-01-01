Retail
Monray ANAIS
Monray ANAIS
GRENOBLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ligue Rhône Alpes APA CONCEPT
- Chargée d'étude Conseil Général 38
2013 - maintenant
guc
- Animateur
2005 - 2008
Formations
UFR STAPS MONTPELLIER
Montpellier
2010 - 2012
Université Du Québec À Trois-Rivières (Trois Rivières)
Trois Rivières
2009 - 2010
Kinésiologie
UFR STAPS
Grenoble
2007 - 2009
Lycée Du Grésivaudan
Meylan
2003 - 2006
Réseau
Antoine COIGNARD
Cécile ROCHARD
Charlotte PRUNET
Elodie BORG
Eveno FRANCK
Gwenael BALTAZART
Helene FORTHIN
Jonas ASSAD
Michel ROTA
Valeryane THOORIS