Montassar Belleh GARA

RNO engineer at Omniacom Group Consult Tunisia one of the subcontractors of HUAWEI Technologies Company.

Tasks:

- Perform drive test optimization and Log file analysis for 2G & 3G networks (Site verification tests SSV – cluster tests CV - road tests) using Probe and Assistant software.

- 2G/3G radio site SSV: Hardware check (antenna tilt & azimuth, Network check, service static test (for each sector), service dynamic test (clockwise and anticlockwise).

- perform the use of drive test devices: HUAWEI mobile phone U120E, HSPA data card, GPS, scanner, dongle…



Mes compétences :

CCNA

SIG

X25

UMTS

UML/OMT

TDMA

SQL

MySQL

Microsoft Access

Matlab

Java

IP

GSM

GPRS

FDMA

EDGE

CDMA

C++

C Programming Language

ArcGIS > ArcView

ArcGIS > ArcMap

ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

VPN

SNMP

QoS (Quality of Service)

OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)

LAN/WAN > WAN

LAN/WAN > LAN

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Data Centre

Bug Tracking System

BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

3G Networks

2G Networks