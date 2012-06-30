Montassar Belleh GARA

RNO engineer at Omniacom Group Consult Tunisia one of the subcontractors of HUAWEI Technologies Company.
Tasks:
- Perform drive test optimization and Log file analysis for 2G & 3G networks (Site verification tests SSV – cluster tests CV - road tests) using Probe and Assistant software.
- 2G/3G radio site SSV: Hardware check (antenna tilt & azimuth, Network check, service static test (for each sector), service dynamic test (clockwise and anticlockwise).
- perform the use of drive test devices: HUAWEI mobile phone U120E, HSPA data card, GPS, scanner, dongle…
Mes compétences :
CCNA
SIG
X25
UMTS
UML/OMT
TDMA
SQL
MySQL
Microsoft Access
Matlab
Java
IP
GSM
GPRS
FDMA
EDGE
CDMA
C++
C Programming Language
ArcGIS > ArcView
ArcGIS > ArcMap
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
VPN
SNMP
QoS (Quality of Service)
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Data Centre
Bug Tracking System
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
3G Networks
2G Networks