Montassar Belleh GARA

TUNISIA

En résumé

RNO engineer at Omniacom Group Consult Tunisia one of the subcontractors of HUAWEI Technologies Company.
Tasks:
- Perform drive test optimization and Log file analysis for 2G & 3G networks (Site verification tests SSV – cluster tests CV - road tests) using Probe and Assistant software.
- 2G/3G radio site SSV: Hardware check (antenna tilt & azimuth, Network check, service static test (for each sector), service dynamic test (clockwise and anticlockwise).
- perform the use of drive test devices: HUAWEI mobile phone U120E, HSPA data card, GPS, scanner, dongle…

Mes compétences :
CCNA
SIG
X25
UMTS
UML/OMT
TDMA
SQL
MySQL
Microsoft Access
Matlab
Java
IP
GSM
GPRS
FDMA
EDGE
CDMA
C++
C Programming Language
ArcGIS > ArcView
ArcGIS > ArcMap
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
VPN
SNMP
QoS (Quality of Service)
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Data Centre
Bug Tracking System
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
3G Networks
2G Networks

Entreprises

  • OMNIACOM - Ingénieur Réseaux - Télécommunications

    2014 - maintenant Mission:
    * Installation et Maintenance des Réseaux Telecom et informatiques : Infrastructures
    Réseaux (Routage & Switching, Wireless, Data Center, Internet, ...), Sécurité
    Informatique, Supervision ...
    * Réaliser des mesures Drive test avec GNEX probe. ;
    * Tester les réseaux 3G et 2G Huawei ;
    * Mesure la bande de fréquence (upload, download, HSPA....)


    Mission projet HUAWEI:
    * Installation, Configuration et mise en service des liaisons FH. ;
    * Installation et configuration de Routeurs, Commutateurs et des Firewalls ;
    * Installation équipement Huwei GSM (2G, 3G)
    * Assemblage et fixation antennes ;
    * Installation des RRU 900, 1800,2100 (câblage des RRU par énergie,-48V) ;
    * Installation de fibre entre RRU et BTS ;
    * Câblage entre RRU 900 et 1800(énergie et fibre)

    Mission projet IPMSAN :
    * Installation et mise en service des équipements IPMSAN de Tunisie Télécom au
    complexe hached, kram, sfax....
    * Configuration IPMSAN

  • Ooredoo Tunisiana - Stage de projet de fin

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 : Stage de projet de fin d'étude de mon master au sein de la direction
    RNO: Étude de dimensionnement et de planification d'un réseau LTE d'une zone

  • AMNA CONSULTING - Stage de projet de

    2014 - 2014 : Stage de projet de fin d'étude de mon master au sein de la direction
    : Étude de dimensionnement et de planification d'un réseau LTE
    d'une zone congestionné de trafic.

  • Société FUBA - Stage

    2011 - 2011

  • Amna consulting - Stage

    2010 - 2010 au sein des services de la Direction Régionale des
    télécommunications
    Certificates

    1. Certification Cisco Network Academy:
    * CCNA 1 : Les notions de base sur les réseaux
    * CCNA 2: Protocoles et concepts de routage. ;
    * CCNA 3: Commutation de réseau local et sans fil ;
    * CCNA 4: Accès au réseau étendu
    2. Travaille à hauteur
    3. certificat anglais chez Esprit.
    4. Certificat français chez Esprit.

  • Tunisie Telecom - Stage ouvrier

    2010 - 2010 Mission
    * Mise à jour des répartiteurs et des backbones de fibre optique ;
    * Assister à des réunions avec les ingénieurs
    Compétences Maitrisées

Formations

  • ESPRIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2014 télécommunications Spécialité Techniques Avancées dans les Réseaux obtenu à la Faculté des
    sciences de Bizerte

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Bizerte (Bizert)

    Bizert 2009 - 2014 télécommunications Spécialité Techniques Avancées dans les Réseaux obtenu à la
    sciences de Bizerte

  • Faculté Des Sciences (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2009 - 2012 des Réseaux et des Télécommunications obtenu à la

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Bizerte (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2009 - 2014 Techniques avancées dans les Réseaux obtenu à la des Réseaux et des Télécommunications obtenu
    à la Faculté des sciences de Bizerte.

  • Lycée Technique (Menzel Jmil)

    Menzel Jmil 2006 - 2010 Baccalaureate Degree

    Compétences Maitrisées

Réseau