Montassir DELMI

Paris

En résumé

I am actually completing my Master degree graduation from International Business Development , at the Groupe IGS, specifically the ICD International Business school in Paris. And I am currently looking for a full time in Business Development, Marketing & Sales and I would like to have this opportunity in your organization.

Mes compétences :
Maitrise des logiciels informatiques (Windows , Ma
Maîtrise de Microsoft Office ( Word, Excel, Power
Ecriture très rapide sur clavier ( 100 mots/ min)
Maîtrise de Community Management
Business Developper Professionel
Spécialiste de Marketing

Entreprises

  • Le Figaro - Chef Projet de Vente, Marketing et Communication

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Le Figaro est un journal de presse française, réalisé un CA de 412 millier d'€ en 2013. Mes missions étaient :
    - Gestion du contenu : Marketing éditorial
    - Gestion des approvisionnements aux principaux clients
    - Community Management

  • ICFLIX - CMS Specialist

    2014 - 2015 Icflix is the Middle East and North Africa’s first unlimited streaming platform that provides movies, TV series, cartoons and documentaries, with 5 locations over the world and more than 200 employees. my missions are :
    - Meta-data entry in CMS
    - Effectively plan and arrange content graphics and images for the design team
    - Meta-data translation from English to Arabic/French

  • Agence Nationale de Réglementation des Télécommunications - Chargé de Développement l’Audit Interne et Télécommunication

    2013 - 2014 ANRT est un établissement public marocain , institué auprès du Chef du Gouvernement et comptait 342 collaborateurs. Mes missions étaient :
    - Amélioration de l’audit Interne des marchés publics
    - Développement des télécommunications des entreprises
    - Régularisations des télécommunications des entreprises

  • Attijariwafa Bank - Conseiller de Clientèle Particuliers

    2011 - 2011 Premier groupe bancaire et financier au Maghreb et au niveau africain depuis 2013, réalisé un CA de 15 Milliars d’€ en 2013. Mes tâches étaient :
    - Traitement des opérations de l’arrière guichet,
    - ouverture de compte,
    - commercialisation des produits de la banque etc...

  • Crédit Agricole - Stagiaire

    Montrouge 2011 - 2011 Groupe bancaire international ,premier Marché d'Euronext et fait partie de l'indice CAC 40, réalisé un CA 26,4 milliards d’€ en 2013. Mes tâches étaient :
    - Opérations de caisse
    - Traitement des opérations de l’arrière guichet,
    - ouverture de compte,commercialisation des produits de la banque..etc

Formations

  • ICD GROUPE IGS

    Paris 2014 - 2015 IBD - International Business Development

    Ecole de Commerce du Groupe IGS - Diplômé visé Bac+5 Grade de Master. Spécialisation master 2 « International Business Development »

  • Université Mohamed V ,FSJES, Rabat Souissi (Rabat)

    Rabat 2013 - 2015 Entrepreneuriat et Développement International

    Diplômé visé Bac+5 Grade de Master. Spécialisation master « Entrepreneuriat et Développement International »

  • Université Abdelmalek Essaidi (Tétouan)

    Tétouan 2010 - 2013 Sciences Economiques et Gestion

    Licence en Sciences Economiques et Gestion, Parcours Gestion