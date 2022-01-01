Montassir DELMI

I am actually completing my Master degree graduation from International Business Development , at the Groupe IGS, specifically the ICD International Business school in Paris. And I am currently looking for a full time in Business Development, Marketing & Sales and I would like to have this opportunity in your organization.
Mes compétences :
Maitrise des logiciels informatiques (Windows , Ma
Maîtrise de Microsoft Office ( Word, Excel, Power
Ecriture très rapide sur clavier ( 100 mots/ min)
Maîtrise de Community Management
Business Developper Professionel
Spécialiste de Marketing