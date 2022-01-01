Mopab HAITI

The aid and humanitarian charities officer has a menu for Christmas to the survivors of the hurricane Matthew Haiti, financial support to meet the immediate need, like food, portable water, fuel, kit hygienic etc.et more to strengthen families healed in the days, months and years to come. our ultimate goal is to reach 5000 USD in order to solve the problem encountered by Hurricane Matthew Haiti, if wish you to support this project, you can visit the link below. Do not hesitate to contact for more information on this initiative. We hope ultimately that I thank from the bottom of the heart of our precious and our generous donors.https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/relief-to-the-rescape-of-hurricane-matthew-haiti/