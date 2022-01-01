Retail
Morad AMROUNI
Ajouter
Morad AMROUNI
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Santé
Entreprises
Medichene
- Kinésithérapeute- Ostéopathe
1999 - maintenant
Ostéopathie dans le secteur du football prof. et de l Athlétisme prof. depuis 2005
Hopital st vincent Paris
- Kinesitherapeute
1999 - 2000
Val de grace
- Masseur kinésithérapeute
1998 - 1999
Collège
1984 - 1987
Formations
College Osteopathie Sutherland COS
Gennevilliers
2000 - 2006
Ostéopathe
ostéopathie - et 6 ans de plus
ULB (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
1994 - 1998
Réseau
Alain DELCROIX ***
Alexia ROUPIN
Celia NAUX
David TOULEMONDE
François GAUTIER
Ikrame ACHOURI
Jean PELISSIER
Laétitia SOURDEAU
Malika TAGUELMINT
Sandy LALO