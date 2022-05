I'm Morade BELDJOUTI a senior project Manager that can be involved in pre-sales process and Market strategy definition. I can highlight a long experience in finance Capital Market for international projects (BNPP, BP2S, CALYON...) as IT, Business analyst and software provider (Sungard). My teams were in Paris and London and my users were around the world. I can noticed an experience in HR and digital projects also for big company (HP employee).

I master project Management methods (V cycle and Agile) but also process management , testing management , technical choices ... as you can see through my CV

To me the most important is the user, we have to do our best to meet their expectations what ever the difficulties. Until now I always have a good feedback from my users



Mes compétences :

Offshore Oil & Gas

Summit Financial Software

Oracle

ss Management

Visual Basic

Value at Risk

UNIX

Sybase

Spring Framework

SQL

Rational Suite

Project Management

Personal Home Page

Oracle PL/SQL

OTC Structured Products

Microsoft SQL Server

Merise Methodology

Java Swing

Java

Front Office

FSA Know Your Client

Consolidations

Client/Server

Capital Markets

CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration

C++

C Programming Language

Back Office

Audit