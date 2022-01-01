Morand STUDER

Morand has been working as a consultant for nearly twenty years and boasts specific expertise in Digital Revolution and Business modelling: Digital Due Diligence, Digital Strategy, “smart data”, customer behaviour, recommendation… gained through several cutting-edge projects he has been leading for global industry majors.

Morand heads up eleven’s Smart Data / Artificial Intelligence practice and leads eleven’s R&D effort.

Example of recent assignments:

- IA / Data Science Assignments: data driven marketing, churn reduction, quality improvement, forecasting, IA Strategy

- Due Diligences in Digital and Tech sectors

- Digital Due Diligences for Brick and Mortar sectors

- Digital Strategy: risks and opportunities

- Digital Transformation: customer journey optimisation, POS digitalisation, recommendation, up and cross selling

- Digital Seminars



Mes compétences :

Intelligence artificielle

Analyse statistique

Due Diligence

Marketing stratégique

Big Data

Stratégie