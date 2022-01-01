Morand STUDER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Morand has been working as a consultant for nearly twenty years and boasts specific expertise in Digital Revolution and Business modelling: Digital Due Diligence, Digital Strategy, “smart data”, customer behaviour, recommendation… gained through several cutting-edge projects he has been leading for global industry majors.
Morand heads up eleven’s Smart Data / Artificial Intelligence practice and leads eleven’s R&D effort.
Example of recent assignments:
- IA / Data Science Assignments: data driven marketing, churn reduction, quality improvement, forecasting, IA Strategy
- Due Diligences in Digital and Tech sectors
- Digital Due Diligences for Brick and Mortar sectors
- Digital Strategy: risks and opportunities
- Digital Transformation: customer journey optimisation, POS digitalisation, recommendation, up and cross selling
- Digital Seminars
Mes compétences :
Intelligence artificielle
Analyse statistique
Due Diligence
Marketing stratégique
Big Data
Stratégie