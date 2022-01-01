Morand STUDER

Menu

Morand has been working as a consultant for nearly twenty years and boasts specific expertise in Digital Revolution and Business modelling: Digital Due Diligence, Digital Strategy, “smart data”, customer behaviour, recommendation… gained through several cutting-edge projects he has been leading for global industry majors.
Morand heads up eleven’s Smart Data / Artificial Intelligence practice and leads eleven’s R&D effort.
Example of recent assignments:
- IA / Data Science Assignments: data driven marketing, churn reduction, quality improvement, forecasting, IA Strategy
- Due Diligences in Digital and Tech sectors
- Digital Due Diligences for Brick and Mortar sectors
- Digital Strategy: risks and opportunities
- Digital Transformation: customer journey optimisation, POS digitalisation, recommendation, up and cross selling
- Digital Seminars

Mes compétences :
Intelligence artificielle
Analyse statistique
Due Diligence
Marketing stratégique
Big Data
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Hec Paris Executive Education - University Lecturer

    Jouy en Josas 2014 - maintenant Lecturer at the HEC MsC Strategic Management: CoHeads of elective: From Digital to Big Data and Artificail Intelligence

  • Eleven - Associé

    Paris 2008 - maintenant

  • Valtech Axelboss - Partner

    Paris 1999 - 2008

Formations