Morched BEN SOLTANA

-
Ben Soltana Group "BSG"
- CEO & Chairman
2015 - maintenant
_ Ben Soltana Group ``BSG'' _ Tunisia ( Line & Operations Management:
Managing BSG; BEN SOLTANA GROUP (BSG)-the flagship company, has diversified into four major sectors (Construction, Petroleum, Medical and Commercial & Financial), each sector is diversified into different companies. These companies with their multiple divisions and varied lines of specialization each play a key role in the market.
Managing the Group and all companies under the different sector with the assistance of professionals from different fields
Meeting with the GROUP's Managers on a daily base to discuss the daily operation & services's needs.
Ensure client satisfaction is 110% met. Play the rule of HSE & Quality leader for the GROUP.
Introduce the GROUP New Services's solution for our clients and secure more opportunities.
Put in place and execute with the available team a WIN/WIN strategy plan in the market for the different Services we are providing to our various clients.
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- Geomarket Quality & Operation Support Manager
Al-Khobar
2014 - 2015
_ Schlumberger Testing Services _ Algeria ( Line & Operations Management:
Managing Testing Services operations in North Africa: SWT, DST, TCP, MPM Vx meters, TDA, Sampling, SMS ...etc.
Meeting with Testing's Managers on a daily base to discuss the daily operations needs.
Ensure client satisfaction is 110% met. Play the rule of HSE & Quality leader for the Geomarket.
Introduce the Schlumberger New Technologies solution for our clients and secure more opportunities.
Managing Equipment & Materiel (L/O & FMT) movement during political crisis period in Tunisia and all Algeria customs challenges in North Africa.
Put in place and execute with the available team a maintenance plan in the Geomarket for the different sub-segment and implement LEAN in all locations while upgrading the Maintenance Organization.
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- Country Manager
Al-Khobar
2013 - 2014
_ Schlumberger Testing Services _ Tunisia ( Line & Operations Management:
Managing Testing Services operations in Tunisia: SWT, DST, TCP, MPM Vx meters, TDA, Sampling, SMS ...etc.
Meeting with clients on a daily base to discuss the daily operations needs. Ensure client satisfaction is 110% met. Play the rule of QHSE leader for my team.
Secure more opportunities by good communication to the Client and introducing a win/win relationship.
Re-introduce the Vx MPM solution for our clients and secure more opportunities.
Managing people (L/O) and equipment (L/O & FMT) movement during political crisis period in Tunisia.
Put in place and execute with the available team a maintenance plan in the location for the different sub-segment and implement LEAN in location.
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- Field Services Manager
Al-Khobar
2012 - 2014
_ Schlumberger Testing Services _ Tunisia ( Line & Operations Management:
Managing Testing Services operations in Tunisia: SWT, DST, TCP, MPM Vx meters, TDA, Sampling, SMS ...etc.
Meeting with clients on a daily base to discuss the daily operations needs. Ensure client satisfaction is 110% met. Play the rule of QHSE leader for my team.
Secure more opportunities by good communication to the Client and introducing a win/win relationship.
Re-introduce the Vx MPM solution for our clients and secure more opportunities.
Managing people (L/O) and equipment (L/O & FMT) movement during political crisis period in Tunisia.
Put in place and execute with the available team a maintenance plan in the location for the different sub-segment and implement LEAN in location.
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- Engineer
Al-Khobar
2011 - 2012
In Charge _ Schlumberger Testing Services _ Tunisia ( Line & Operations Management:
Managing Testing Services operations in Tunisia: SWT, DST, TCP, MPM Vx meters, TDA, Sampling, SMS ...etc.
Meeting with clients on a daily base to discuss the daily operations needs. Ensure client satisfaction is 110% met. Play the rule of QHSE leader for my team.
Secure more opportunities by good communication to the Client and introducing a win/win relationship.
Re-introduce the Vx MPM solution for our clients and secure more opportunities.
Managing people (L/O) and equipment (L/O & FMT) movement during political crisis period in Tunisia.
Put in place and execute with the available team a maintenance plan in the location for the different sub-segment.
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- General Field Engineer
Al-Khobar
2010 - 2010
Operations PTEs, Engineers & Specialists:
Working in Tunisia as Project coordinator (pre-production well testing) with one of our main client (OMV). In charge of: Job preparation, execution, and closure of full package deliverability/production/sand free test, SMS, HPHT surface equipment, surface acquisition, downhole gauges. Job data reporting and quality control of the data, downhole and surface. RQC for final client reports.
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- General Field Engineer
Al-Khobar
2010 - 2010
Operations PTEs, Engineers & Specialists:
Working in Hassi Messaoud-Algeria as SLB Well Site Coordinator for Full Pack Exploration Well Testing operation with two main international clients (Repsol & FCP).
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- Well Site Project SLB Coordinator
Al-Khobar
2008 - 2009
Operations PTEs, Engineers & Specialists:
Assigned to our main international client (Repsol) as SLB Well Site Coordinator/Testing Supervisor responsible for all SLB services involved in the job (SWT, TDA, Vx, DST/TCP, OLP, SLK, WL, WS, SMS ...). Helping growing SLB revenue by moving our client (Repsol) from third rank to the second one during 2008 and to the first one in 2009 in term of client revenue classification. In charge of: Job preparation, execution, and closure of standard & complex full package test, SMS, HPHT surface equipment, TDA, downhole gauges with DGA/slickline, Sacrificial (Expandable) choke system. Run different type of well test such as, explorations, deliverability tests, production tests, sand free tests, stimulation/Frac/Acid flow back...etc Job data reporting and quality control of the data, downhole and surface. RQC for final client reports.
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- Well Site Testing Supervisor
Al-Khobar
2007 - 2008
Operations PTEs, Engineers & Specialists:
Working in Hassi Messaoud-Algeria as Well Test Supervisor for Standard/HPHT & Complex Full Pack Exploration Well Testing with international client (BP, Repsol, FCP, Shell ...).
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- Well Site Senior Testing Specialist
Al-Khobar
2006 - 2007
Operations PTEs, Engineers & Specialists:
Working in Tunisia as day/night Well Test Supervisor (Offshore & Land) with a variety of client (BG, OMV, ENI, Exxoil, TPS...) for Full Pack Standard/HPHT & Complex Exploration Well Testing operation. Run different type of well test such as, explorations, deliverability tests, production tests, sand free tests, stimulation/Frac/Acid flow back...etc
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- Well Site Testing Specialist
Al-Khobar
2005 - 2006
Operations PTEs, Engineers & Specialists:
Working in Tunisia as day/night Chief Operator/TDA Specialist (Offshore & Land) with a variety of client (BG, OMV, ENI, Exxoil, TPS...) for Standard/HPHT & Complex Testing operation Run different type of well test such as, explorations, deliverability tests, production tests, sand free tests, stimulation/Frac/Acid flow back...etc
-
Schlumberger Oilfield Services
- Well Site Specialist Trainee
Al-Khobar
2004 - 2005
Operations PTEs, Engineers & Specialists:
Working in Tunisia as day/night SWT Operator/Chief Operator (Offshore & Land) with a variety of client (BG, OMV, ENI, Exxoil, TPS...) for Standard/HPHT & Complex Testing operation Run different type of well test such as, explorations, deliverability tests, production tests, sand free tests, stimulation/Frac/Acid flow back...etc
Communities
* Petro physics
* Reservoir Engineering
* Production and Completion Engineering
* Well Testing
* Formation Testing & Sampling
* Service Quality
* Down hole Fluid Analysis
* Software Testing