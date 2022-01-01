More Superhard DIAMONDCBN TOOLS

More Super Hard Products Co., Ltd is one of the leading company expert in supplying various ultra hard products including synthetic diamond tools, Cubic Boron Nitride(CBN) tools, which is widely used in Petroleum & Geology Industry, Auto & Aviation Processing Industry, Electric Processing Industry, Natural Diamond & Jewelry Processing Industry.



The company's production and sales of products covered vitrified bond tools, resin bond tools, metal bond tools, electroplated diamond/CBN tools, Vaccum brazed products, CVD diamond tools, Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) tools, Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) tools.

Email : sales@moresuperhard.com

Web: www.moresuperhard.com