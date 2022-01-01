Moreira SONIA

Retail
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SARL NOVAS
- Coiffeuse
2011 - maintenant
Coiffeuse mixte
Elements
- Coiffeuse
2004 - 2008
CAP coiffure en alternance
BEP coiffure en alternance
Formations
SEPR Lyon Vaise (Lyon)
Lyon
2006 - 2008
BEP coiffure
SEPR Lyon Vaise (Lyon)
Lyon
2004 - 2006
CAP coiffure
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel