Menu

Morel Le Confort POUNIGUIA

  • Laboratoire Manceau de Mathématiques
  • Mathématicien

Le Mans

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Laboratoire Manceau de Mathématiques - Mathématicien

    Informatique | Le Mans (72000) 2020 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Du Maine

    Le Mans 2020 - 2022 Mathématiques, Institut de Risques et l'assurance

  • Université Du Maine

    Le Mans (72000) 2020 - maintenant Licence Mathématiques

  • Université De Bangui

    Bangui 2019 - 2020 Licence en Mathématiques

  • Université De Bangui

    Bangui 2018 - 2019 Licence 2 Mathématiques et Physiques

  • Univestite de Bangui

    BANGUI REPUBLIQUE CENTRAFRICAINE 2017 - 2018 Licence 1 Mathématiques et Application

  • B. Boganda (Bangui)

    Bangui 2013 - 2016

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :