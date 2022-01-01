Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Morel Le Confort POUNIGUIA
Morel Le Confort POUNIGUIA
Laboratoire Manceau de Mathématiques
Mathématicien
Le Mans
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Laboratoire Manceau de Mathématiques
- Mathématicien
Informatique | Le Mans (72000)
2020 - maintenant
Formations
Université Du Maine
Le Mans
2020 - 2022
Mathématiques, Institut de Risques et l'assurance
Université Du Maine
Le Mans (72000)
2020 - maintenant
Licence Mathématiques
Université De Bangui
Bangui
2019 - 2020
Licence en Mathématiques
Université De Bangui
Bangui
2018 - 2019
Licence 2 Mathématiques et Physiques
Univestite de Bangui
BANGUI REPUBLIQUE CENTRAFRICAINE
2017 - 2018
Licence 1 Mathématiques et Application
B. Boganda (Bangui)
Bangui
2013 - 2016
