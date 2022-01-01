Morgan BERTAUD

Mes compétences :
Cadwork
Microsoft Excel
MD bat
SEMA
Microsoft PowerPoint
AutoCAD
Microsoft Word
Acord-bat
Entreprises
CMB Construction Millet Bois
- Dessinateur-Projeteur
2007 - 2014- Réalisations de plans EXE et PAC sous la direction d'un responsable de projet.
- Conception 3D sur ordinateur pour export sur machine et réalisation des plans 2D (principe, détails, fabrication et pose).
- Types de projets : Maisons individuelles, groupes scolaires, bâtiments tertiaires, bâtiments industriels, logements collectifs.
- Utilisations des logiciels CAO/DAO (Cadwork, SEMA, et AutoCAD).
- Commande de matériaux.