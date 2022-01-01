Menu

Morgan BERTAUD

LOUBLANDE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Cadwork
Microsoft Excel
MD bat
SEMA
Microsoft PowerPoint
AutoCAD
Microsoft Word
Acord-bat

Entreprises

  • CMB Construction Millet Bois - Dessinateur-Projeteur

    2007 - 2014 - Réalisations de plans EXE et PAC sous la direction d'un responsable de projet.
    - Conception 3D sur ordinateur pour export sur machine et réalisation des plans 2D (principe, détails, fabrication et pose).
    - Types de projets : Maisons individuelles, groupes scolaires, bâtiments tertiaires, bâtiments industriels, logements collectifs.
    - Utilisations des logiciels CAO/DAO (Cadwork, SEMA, et AutoCAD).
    - Commande de matériaux.

Formations

  • Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Talence 2009 - 2010 License professionelle Bois Cosntruction

    - Étude du matériau bois (anatomie & mécanique du bois)
    - Conception de projets bois (calculs de structures aux Eurocodes 5...)
    - Thermique du Bâtiment

  • ESB - Ecole Superieure Du Bois (Nantes)

    Nantes 2007 - 2009 BTS Systèmes Constructifs Bois et Habitat

    - Etudes des constructions bois
    - Résistance des matériaux (eurocodes...)
    - Stabilité

Réseau