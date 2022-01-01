Menu

Morgan CABIGLIERA

Nantes

Election législatives 2022

Competencies :

Business development, Tech transfer, Deal negotiations & Alliance management, Portfolio management, Company inception, Corporate strategy ( Business & Development plans), Fund raising, Management of operations & IP management.

Scientific background.

Interacts effectively across multiple functional boundaries & disciplines including Strategy, Business development, Management, Finance, Legal, IP, Marketing-Communication and Science.

Mes compétences :
Formation
Biotechnology
Business development
Innovation
Management
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • CAPACITÉS - Directeur du Développement Economique

    Nantes 2015 - maintenant CAPACITÉS est la filiale de Valorisation de l'Université de Nantes.

    Véritable interface entre le monde de la recherche et le monde socio-économique, l'entreprise compte deux missions principales :

    - Transformer les savoirs et compétences issus des laboratoires en produits, process ou services et en assurer la commercialisation.

    - Offrir sa réactivité de société privée dans l'accompagnement des contrats de recherche partenariale entre acteurs privés et laboratoires universitaires et participer au développement de l'open innovation.

  • ONIRIS - Senior Executive Director of Corporate Relations

    2011 - 2015 ONIRIS, Nantes-Atlantic National College of Veterinary Medicine, Food Science and
    Engineering, is a higher education and research institute involved in a wide range of issues including animal health, Biotechnology & food sciences.

    Senior Executive Director of Corporate Relations:

    - Creating sponsorship strategies & materials in collaboration with Oniris Director
    - Corporate Fundraising
    - Setup strategic alliances with major companies in Vet, Feed, Food & Pharma areas.
    - Oversees Corporate Relations & Business development : Build relationship with existing sponsors, potential sponsors and corporate partners (Network of 6 000 companies)
    - Maintain a visible presence in the entrepreneurial community through set up and attendance of workshops, conferences, and other events

  • AllBiopharm Consulting - General Manager

    2010 - 2011 Strategic Consulting & operationnal activities in Life Sciences :
    Business Inception - Business Development - Business Extension - Business Investment - Strategy & Finance

  • Algenics - Founder, President & CEO

    2006 - 2010 Algenics is a marine biotech company that provide microalgae based solutions for the production of recombinant proteins & high value metabolites.

    Spin off from the French Research Insitute for Exploitation of the Sea (IFREMER), the company has an unique expertise in genetic engineering, physiology & fermentation of microalgae, and exploited these «cellular factories» to fulfill the production requirements of pharmaceutical, veterinary, cosmetic & nutraceutical industrials. Its patented technology, Algebiosys™, is marketed as a service and out licensing offering for the biomanufacturing of 1) high value metabolites 2) complex & hard to make proteins.


    - Lead founder of company with academic researchers.
    - Developed and authored business plan & road map.
    - Raised € 3M through private investors, angel networks & institutional supports.
    - Identified facility for operations and worked to create a GLP facility from scratch.
    - Responsible for operational, financial, IP, strategic & world-wide business development activities.
    - Negociation & closing of 2 out licensing deals with major companies.
    - 18 FTE team Management

  • Angers technopole - Tech Transfer Manager, head of the Incubator

    Angers 2004 - 2007 Tech transfer- Business Inception - Business Development - Business Extension - Business Investment - Strategy & Finance.

  • Eurasante - Tech Transfert Manager

    Loos 2001 - 2004 Tech transfer- Business Inception - Business Development - Business Extension - Business Investment - Strategy & Finance.

  • Nestle - Project manager in molecular biology

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 1999 - 2000

  • Novartis - Project manager in molecular biology

    RUEIL MALMAISON 1998 - 1999

