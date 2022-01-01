Morgan CABIGLIERA

Competencies :



Business development, Tech transfer, Deal negotiations & Alliance management, Portfolio management, Company inception, Corporate strategy ( Business & Development plans), Fund raising, Management of operations & IP management.



Scientific background.



Interacts effectively across multiple functional boundaries & disciplines including Strategy, Business development, Management, Finance, Legal, IP, Marketing-Communication and Science.



Mes compétences :

Formation

Biotechnology

Business development

Innovation

Management

Gestion de projet