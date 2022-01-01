Retail
Morgan DUHAMEL
Morgan DUHAMEL
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Armée de terre
- responble adjoind d 'un centre de montagne (BAREGES)
2002 - maintenant
J'ai participer a des mission en république centre Africaine du Congo et d'autre en Côte Ivoire , Kosovo et Afghanistan
Formations
AFPA CMFP
Fontenay Le Comte
2013 - 2013
titre de tourneur sur tour parallèle et a commande numérique
