Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Morgan LAHOGUE
Ajouter
Morgan LAHOGUE
Longpont-sur-Orge
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logiciels gestion
Word / Excel
Caces 1/3/5
Prise de commande
Entreprises
BRICO DÉPÔT
- Vendeur
Longpont-sur-Orge
2014 - maintenant
cadiou
- Preparateur commande
2013 - 2014
leclerc
- Employe libre servie
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - 2013
Formations
Pigier (Quimper)
Quimper
2014 - maintenant
Réseau
Exaouest QUIMPER
Lucas BERTHOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z