Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Morgane BASTARDIE
Ajouter
Morgane BASTARDIE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Complétude
- Intervenant pédagogique
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Cours d'anglais, français, sciences économiques et sociales, histoire-géographie
Auchan
- Employé logistique
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2012 - 2013
Formations
Carroll University
Waukesha
2012 - 2013
Sciences Po Bordeaux
Pessac
2011 - maintenant
Lycée Camille Jullian
Bordeaux
2010 - 2011
Spécialité géographie
Lycée Jean Monnet
Blanquefort
2007 - 2010
Baccalauréat ES mention Très Bien
Réseau
Anthony SEHL
Audrey PICHON-VARESIO
Célia GENEST
Françoise GRZELKA
Kevin OREFICE
Léa BRÉBANT
Marie TOURNIER
Maxime GOMICHON
Zineb ZOUAOUI