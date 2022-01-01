Retail
Morgane DAUGUET
Morgane DAUGUET
NICE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Saisie comptable
Gestion salariés / salaires
Gestion administrative
Entreprises
TSB
- Assistante de direction
2012 - maintenant
Transcan logistique
- Assistante exploitation/logistique
2010 - 2012
Dachser
- Assistante commerciale
La Verrie
2010 - 2010
Prospection clients et phoning
Televias del Peru, Lima, Perou
- Commerciale
2009 - 2009
vente de téléphone
Formations
AFT - IFTIM
Marseille
2010 - 2012
titre de responsable en logistique
Lycée Notre Dame Du Kreisker St J Baptiste
St Pol De Leon
2008 - 2010
BTS Commerce International
Import-export
Etudes de marchés
Négociation
Négociation en Espagnol
Prospection
Damien PAUGAM
Exclusive RH
Fanny MADEC
Frédéric MATRION
Jérôme EMERIAU
Joel CADIOU
Lauriane LE SAINT
Laurine ABALAIN
Olivia BETRAN
Tony COLOMPAR MATTERN