Morgane DIEPOIS

Rivoli Fund Management
- International Sales
2016 - maintenant
Rivoli Fund Management is an independent alternative asset manager with a 20-year history specialized in systematic and quantitative management. We offer CTA Programs along with Long/Short Equity and Long-Only Asset Allocation strategies.
International Business Development covering institutional investors (mainly private banks, FoHFs, pension funds, platforms and family offices) based in the UK, Sweden, Finland, Norway and North America.
Responsibilities include:
- Identify and develop new relationships with institutional clients
- Grow and develop a region or channel of prospective investors
- Conduct market research on target prospects, set up meetings and clearly communicate the firm’s strategies and differentiating factors
- Initiate client relationships and manage entire process including long term relationship
- Elaborate and develop marketing and investor materials for both potential and existing investors
- Work with the firm’s partners to enhance the growth, profitability and value of the firm
CIBC Asset Management
- Associate, Client Portfolio Management - Currency & Asset Allocation
2015 - 2016
Associate of the Currency & Asset Allocation Client Portfolio Manager (Asset Class Specialist) who is embedded in the investment teams and is responsible for effective communication of investment strategy and portfolio positioning to all external audiences as well as driving client investment solutions and product innovation
Responsible for all marketing deliverables: presentations, strategy factsheets, ad-hoc materials, educational documents, ad hoc requests
Preparation of clients / consultants meetings: new business presentations and portfolio reviews
Provide initial review for all large RFIs and RFPs completed by the Marketing team on behalf of the Currency and Asset Allocation products
CIBC Asset Management
- Manager of Business Development Communications
2013 - 2015
Reporting to the VP, Head of Consultant Relations based in Toronto for managing relationships with research and field consultants, managing databases and the RFP/RFI process, and advancing CIBC Asset Management consultant ratings
Working the Client Portfolio Manager based in Toronto on Asset Allocation and Currency Management strategies
Final review of all RFPs (Requests for Proposal) and RFIs (Requests for Information) for global institutional clients (Canada, USA), as well as for consultant firms (Mercer, AON Hewitt, Eckler, Cambridge, Russell. etc.), working closely with a wide range of actors (PMs, analysts, sales managers).
Responsible for all business development marketing and sales materials for Montreal-based team.
Responsible for final review and editing investment related and client service documents (French and English) to ensure integrity and continuity of communications.
Rothschild & Cie Gestion
- RFP Manager
2010 - 2013
Oddo Asset Management
- RFP manager
Paris
2010 - 2010
L'Oréal
- Financial Communication
PARIS
2009 - 2010
Investors and Market Authority relations.
Oddo Asset Management
- Sales Assistant - International Development
Paris
2009 - 2009
ING Investment Management
- Sales assistant
2008 - 2008
Bath Bazaar
- Stratégie en communication
2007 - 2007
Bath Bazaar
- Vente - logistique
2006 - 2006