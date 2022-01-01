Menu

Morgane ELENA

GRASSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Paie
Formateur
Droit social
Formation professionnelle

Entreprises

  • Groupe A TZANCK Mougins - Responsable Formation et Adjointe Responsable Ressources Humaines

    2004 - maintenant

  • Empathie, Cesi, Croix Rouge, IUT GEA - Formatrice

    2004 - maintenant Formatrice en Droit Social et Ressources Humaines

  • Groupe Barrière - Formation et Ressources Humaines

    Paris 2003 - 2003

  • Castorama - Agent Administratif

    Templemars 2001 - 2002

  • Adecco - Assistante Recrutement

    Villeurbanne 2000 - 2001

Formations