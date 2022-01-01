Retail
Morgane ELENA
Morgane ELENA
GRASSE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Paie
Formateur
Droit social
Formation professionnelle
Entreprises
Groupe A TZANCK Mougins
- Responsable Formation et Adjointe Responsable Ressources Humaines
2004 - maintenant
Empathie, Cesi, Croix Rouge, IUT GEA
- Formatrice
2004 - maintenant
Formatrice en Droit Social et Ressources Humaines
Groupe Barrière
- Formation et Ressources Humaines
Paris
2003 - 2003
Castorama
- Agent Administratif
Templemars
2001 - 2002
Adecco
- Assistante Recrutement
Villeurbanne
2000 - 2001
Formations
Université Toulouse 1 Sciences Sociales UT1
Toulouse
2010 - 2011
Master Droit et Management Social de l'Entreprise
INSTITUT DE GESTION SOCIALE MDRH
Paris
2002 - 2003
DESS RH