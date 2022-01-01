Morghen PYANEEANDEE

-
International Team Consulting - Barcelona
- Consultant Junior
2015 - maintenant
-
Saladmaster
- Assistant marketing
2013 - 2013
Work experiences Assistant marketing in Saladmaster in London
I was in charge to make a database of customer for the company. To do this job I used the software Zoho.
-
Virgin Megastore
- Salesman
2012 - 2012
I was in charge of advertising clients, the merchandising of video and music area, and the stock management as well.
-
Europcar
- Conveyor
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2011 - maintenant
I was in charge to take the clean cars of the garage and brought in different agencies while meeting deadlines.
-
VIRGIN STORES
- Vendeur, conseiller, en multimédia et vidéo, musique
Clichy
2011 - 2013
-
Leclerc
- Employee
Ivry-sur-Seine
2011 - 2011
I was mostly the cashier in supermarkets, though occasionally I had a mission to store shelves.
-
Virgin Megastore
- Assistant manager
2010 - 2011
I was assigned to the multimedia area. I was in charge for the distribution the task of my team, and the work organization. Naturally, I was in charge of advertising clients, the merchandising and the stock management. During this period I moved the rays of the sector for the move ordered by headquarters, as well as the creation of a new sector.