Menu

Morghen PYANEEANDEE

LE BLANC-MESNIL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • International Team Consulting - Barcelona - Consultant Junior

    2015 - maintenant

  • Saladmaster - Assistant marketing

    2013 - 2013 Work experiences Assistant marketing in Saladmaster in London
    I was in charge to make a database of customer for the company. To do this job I used the software Zoho.

  • Virgin Megastore - Salesman

    2012 - 2012 I was in charge of advertising clients, the merchandising of video and music area, and the stock management as well.

  • Europcar - Conveyor

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2011 - maintenant I was in charge to take the clean cars of the garage and brought in different agencies while meeting deadlines.

  • VIRGIN STORES - Vendeur, conseiller, en multimédia et vidéo, musique

    Clichy 2011 - 2013

  • Leclerc - Employee

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2011 - 2011 I was mostly the cashier in supermarkets, though occasionally I had a mission to store shelves.

  • Virgin Megastore - Assistant manager

    2010 - 2011 I was assigned to the multimedia area. I was in charge for the distribution the task of my team, and the work organization. Naturally, I was in charge of advertising clients, the merchandising and the stock management. During this period I moved the rays of the sector for the move ordered by headquarters, as well as the creation of a new sector.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :