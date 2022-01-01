Menu

Mouhamadou Abdoulaye GNINGUE

DAKAR

Entreprises

  • ESPACE ASSURANCES - Agent commercial Gestionnaire de portefeuille

    2011 - 2012 prospection,souscription, suivi et gestion des contrats d'assurances maladie,automobile, vie...

  • ESPACE ASSURANCES - Commercial

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Superieure Polytechnique De Dakar ESP (Dakar)

    Dakar 2008 - 2011 Diplome Superieur en science de Gestion

