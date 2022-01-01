Menu

Mouhamadou DIALLO

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
WinForms
Windows Presentation Foundation
Windows Communiciation Foundation
Microsoft SQL Server
jQuery
XAML
Visual Basic for Applications
Rapid Application Development RAD
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
NUnit
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft ASP.NET
JavaScript
HTML
HP Quality Center
Framework
Cascading Style Sheets
Webforms
WampServer
UNIX
SQL
Personal Home Page
NetBeans
NHibernate
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
MPC
LINQ
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Java 2
Java
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
JIRA
Framework Farpoint
ECLiPSe
CVS
C++
C Programming Language
Apache Subversion
Agresso Financials

Entreprises

  • Consort NT - MOE Microsoft

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Réalisation des outils de simulations pour le compte de la SNCF

  • LSTELCOM - INGÉNIEUR D'ETUDES ET DÉVELOPPEMENT .NET

    2014 - 2014 * Missions ;
    * Refonte de l'application de coordination satellite de Winforms pour WPF en utilisant l'architecture MVVM
    * Ma responsabilité principale consiste la migration du module graphique d'affichage de fréquences de Winform en WPF en utilisant les bibliothèques WPF DevExpress. Ce module affiche les fréquences des satellites ainsi que les chevauchements de fréquences
    * Analyse de l'ancien module ;
    * Définition de l'architecture du nouveau module en MVVM ;
    * Récupération des données avec NHibernate
    * Réalisation des graphiques avec DevExpress
    * Rédaction des cahiers de tests
    * Livraison
    * Analyser et traitement d'incidents
    * Environnement technique ;
    * Framework 4.5, NHibernate, C# .NET, WPF-MVVM(XAML), Log4net, NUnit, JIRA, Agresso, ORACLE, Access, SQLite, Cycle en V ;

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - INGÉNIEUR D'ETUDES ET DÉVELOPPEMENT .NET

    Meudon 2013 - 2014 * Missions ;
    * Participer à une campagne de refonte d'applications VBA en .NET au sein de l'équipe RAD (Rapid Application development) de BOUYGUESTELECOM, ayant la responsabilité de développer un site web en ASP.NET pour la migration du réseau de Bouygues 2G géré par Nortel et Nokia vers un réseau 2G de HUAWEI et ERICSSON basé sur des indicateurs des clusters (Regroupement de cellules)
    * Analyse du contrat entre Bouygues et les fournisseurs Huawei et Ericsson
    * Définition d'un modèle de données (Job, Table, Procédures stockées)
    * Création de fonctions Sql pour les calculs d'indicateurs
    * Création d'une base d'authentification avec aspnet_regsql
    * Définition de l'ihm en ASP.NET et utilisation de LinqSql pour l'accès aux données
    * Génération de fichiers Excel et PDF avec DEVEXPRESS ;
    * Environnement Technique ;
    * C# .NET, ASP.NET, HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, Microsoft SQL Server 2010, SVN, Méthodologie RAD ;

  • STERIA - INGENIEUR D'ETUDES ET DEVELOPPEMENT .NET & STAGE

    Paris 2013 - 2013 * Missions ;
    * Participer à une campagne de refonte d'applications VBA en .NET, ayant la responsabilité de développer l'application de valorisation de la production pour EDF-Trading
    * Travaille réalisé en binôme avec un chef de projet et Architecte Technique
    * Analyse de la demande client ;
    * Conception ;
    * Développement Rapide (RAD) d'applications .NET ;
    * Archivage de la valorisation temporaire et journalière sur des fichiers CSV
    * Implémenter des méthodes pour calculer les couts de démarrage et d'arrêt des centrales nucléaires, thermiques et hydrauliques
    * Rédaction des cahiers de tests unitaires avec HP Quality-Center
    * Analyser et traitement d'incidents
    * Environnement technique ;
    * C# .NET, Winforms, WCF, Framework Farpoint, NUnit, Oracle PL/SQL, Visual Studio 2010, Log4net, CVS, Windows, HP Quality Center, RAD ;

  • SILOGIX - INGENIEUR D'ETUDES ET DEVELOPPEMENT .NET & STAGE

    2012 - 2013 * Missions ;
    * Création d'une application Allociné.net pour gérer des films présents sur un disque dur
    * Récupérer des données sur www.allocine.fr via Web Services
    * Développement de l'IHM ;
    * Développement du module et IHM - Gestion des films ;
    * Développement des fonctionnalités de partage (Mail, Facebook, Twitter, ...) ;
    * Développement d'un module pour la visualisation d'un film via un player installé (VLC, MPC) ;
    * Elaboration du Guide d'installation et d'utilisation ;
    * Environnement technique ;
    * C# .NET, Winforms, SOA, RIA, PHP5, SQL Server 2008, LINQ, WCF, WampServer, Visual Studio 2010, TFS, Entity Framework ;

Formations

  • Ecole D'Ingenieur

    Villetaneuse 2010 - 2013 Ingénieur en Réseaux & Télécoms

    Option Réseaux et Développement d'applications distribuées - Ecole d'Ingénieur SUP'Galilée de l'Université Paris 13


    Langues étrangères

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :