Mouhamadou Moustapha KEITA

DAKAR

  • EXPRESSO Telecom, Telecommunication - BOSS Manager

    2010 - maintenant  Management of Huawei and Expresso staff working daily on:  A&S nodes ( CBS, CRM, PRM, Mediation, Provision, SMSC, MDSP, AAA, IPCC, RA, Broadcast solution…);  CN nodes (HLR, MSC, SGSN, GGSN…),  Managing new projects for A&S Expansion and migration for new version,  Revenue Assurance control and leakage,  Product and Pricing implementation for Prepaid and Postpaid,  Managing creation of new subscribers,  Supporting daily Expresso Business Solution for Corporate Products,  Exchanging and negotiating the monthly Interconnect with others Partners and Operators,  Settlement with other operators and partners (Reconciliation of data, TADIG Testing, Roaming issues),  Handling all Customer care issues about prepaid / postpaid subscribers,  Supporting Customer complaints from Call Center, Agencies and Coporate,  Managing the configuration for the monthly tariff changes for local and IDD traffic and CDRs transmission for BI reports,  Oracle ERP System Administrator,  Acting as BRM (Business Revenue Management) Director ,  Project Manager for EXPRESSO Senegal for the National Identification project in 2014.  Project Manager for EXPRESSO Senegal for the National Mobile Number Portability in 2015.

  • ERICSSON Hub Region West Africa (Senegal), Telecommunication - Solution Integrator

    2009 - 2010 Service Data Point(SDP): rating of sessions and events, post-processing of Call Detail Records (and initiation of USSD- and SMS-notifications  Account Information & Refill(AIR): Responsible for refill and balance inquiry  Voucher Server (VS): Responsible for the administration of vouchers  Mobile IN Service Administration Tool(MINSAT): Responsible for subscriber administration in charging system  Charging Control Node (CCN): Responsible for call control, for GPRS, originating, SMS…  Assignment at Nigeria for SDP upgrade;  Assignment at Zain Niger and Zain Burkina for handling CSR;  Assignment at Zain Gabon for SS7 configuration;  Assignment at Orange Guinea Conaky for the SDP (Service Data Point) Database expansion and the MINSAT licence expansion.

  • HUAWEI Technologies, Telecommunication - Responsible of Customer care & Business Solution

    2008 - 2008 Managing postpaid users with different modules in Sudatel project (new operator in Senegal  CC&BM: management of MDN, UIM, subscriber information, rate plan, service package…  CBS: management of the rating and billing of the subscriber with CDR files and generation of bills;  PRM: management of the rating of the carrier;  Mediation: collecting CDR files to the NEs and distribute to rating and others services.

