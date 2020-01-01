Mouhamadou Moustapha KEITA

EXPRESSO Telecom, Telecommunication
- BOSS Manager
2010 - maintenant
Management of Huawei and Expresso staff working daily on: A&S nodes ( CBS, CRM, PRM, Mediation, Provision, SMSC, MDSP, AAA, IPCC, RA, Broadcast solution…); CN nodes (HLR, MSC, SGSN, GGSN…), Managing new projects for A&S Expansion and migration for new version, Revenue Assurance control and leakage, Product and Pricing implementation for Prepaid and Postpaid, Managing creation of new subscribers, Supporting daily Expresso Business Solution for Corporate Products, Exchanging and negotiating the monthly Interconnect with others Partners and Operators, Settlement with other operators and partners (Reconciliation of data, TADIG Testing, Roaming issues), Handling all Customer care issues about prepaid / postpaid subscribers, Supporting Customer complaints from Call Center, Agencies and Coporate, Managing the configuration for the monthly tariff changes for local and IDD traffic and CDRs transmission for BI reports, Oracle ERP System Administrator, Acting as BRM (Business Revenue Management) Director , Project Manager for EXPRESSO Senegal for the National Identification project in 2014. Project Manager for EXPRESSO Senegal for the National Mobile Number Portability in 2015.