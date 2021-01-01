Moulay Hicham HANIN

Titulaire d’un diplôme ingénieur informatique lauréat de master spécialisé offshoring, option réseaux et systèmes, je me suis essentiellement investi durant mes années d’études dans le domaine de l’informatique. J’ai effectué des stages et des expériences professionnels dont les projets sont repris dans mon curriculum vitae.





Mes compétences :

Active Directory

SQL

Personal Home Page

Macromedia Flash

Linux

LAN/WAN > LAN

JavaScript

Java

XML

VPN

UNIX

UML/OMT

Tcl/Tk

Sun Solaris

Service Oriented Architecture

SHEL

Perl Programming

PIMBoK

Oracle 9i

Oracle 10G

Oracle

Open Office

OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)

MySQL

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows 9x

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Microsoft Visual C/C++

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Foundation Classes

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft Access

Microsoft .NET Technology

Merise Methodology

Matlab

Macromedia Dreamweaver

Linux Mandrake

Linux Fedora

LDAP

Joomla!

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

ITIL

IPSec

HTML

ECLiPSe

COBIT

CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration

C++

C Programming Language

Backtrack

BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

Android

Adobe Photoshop

Accès