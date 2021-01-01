Menu

Moulay Hicham HANIN

KENITRA

En résumé

Titulaire d’un diplôme ingénieur informatique lauréat de master spécialisé offshoring, option réseaux et systèmes, je me suis essentiellement investi durant mes années d’études dans le domaine de l’informatique. J’ai effectué des stages et des expériences professionnels dont les projets sont repris dans mon curriculum vitae.


Mes compétences :
Accès

Entreprises

  • La société HPS - Administrateur Systèmes

    2011 - 2012 Administrateur Systèmes au sein de la société HPS (Hightech Payment Systems)
    Mission :
    * Elaborer le système de contrôle des voiries sur les territoires Marocain ;
    * Configuration serveur de reporting (Oracl, Jasperserver, iReport) ;
    * Développement application reporting serveur SMS ;
    * Configuration sécurisé des matériels CISCO
    * Rédaction du cahier des charges ;
    * Administration de l'Active Directory
    * Installation et configuration des serveurs

  • DISTRY(Collaborateur Méditel) - Responsable informatique

    2009 - 2011 Responsable informatique au sein de la société Distry(Collaborateur
    Mission :
    * Administration réseaux
    * Administration de serveur Windows 2008
    * Administration de l'Active Directory
    * Accès interne sécurisé.
    * Création site web ;
    * Participé à la mise en ouvre de projet Triple play de Méditel

  • Onhym - Stage de Fin d'Etudes

    Rabat 2009 - 2009 Mission : Mise en œuvre d'une plate forme de contrôle d'accès au réseau LAN
    * Installation et configuration de serveur RADIUS sur les deux systèmes :
    Windows serveur 2003 et Linux.
    * Installation et configuration Active directory et LDAP. ;
    * Configuration l'authentification radius pour les accès sans fil. ;
    * Configuration Switch 3com.

  • Ministère de l'éducation - Stage

    Paris 2007 - 2007 au sein du Ministère de l'éducation national, de L'enseignement supérieur
    Mission :
    * développement de site web (PHP, SQL, JavaScript, Flash...) ;
    * Configuration des Réseaux.

  • ONEP - Stage

    RABAT 2007 - 2007 Mission :
    * Réalisation d'une application qui gère les procédures relatives au niveau régionale de L'ONEP (JAVA)
    * Participé aux travaux effectués par le Service d'Achat.

Formations

  • Faculté des Sciences (agadir)

    agadir 2007 - 2009

