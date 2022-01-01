Menu

Mounir BARAKAT

NICE

En résumé

A l'écoute du marché, je suis à la recherche de nouveaux challenges, des nouveaux projets informatique
Offrir aux entreprises les compétences dont elles ont besoins
Encadrement de la réalisation technique des projets avec management et expérience.

With over 19 years of experience that includes managing an information technology systems infrastructure & network across 12 locations in Europe, Middle East & Africa - EMEA for a leading global company, I am now seeking to use my proven skills and experience as IT Operation Manager.

Possessing the ability to rapidly adapt to cross-border work environments and use strong multi-cultural experience to communicate clearly with local technical and management personnel, I have been able to provide consistently effective IT solutions in challenging environments, being responsible for the overall technical direction and support of the IT Infrastructure in the EMEA region.

Utilising polished interpersonal and communication skills to develop strong client and stakeholder relationships, negotiate effectively with suppliers, and lead technical teams to outperform objectives, I believe I have the ability to help elevate your IT department (infrastructure & End users services) initiatives to the next level. My roles in the past have included Senior Manager of Information Technology for Europe, Africa, Middle East at Bally Technologies & Scientific Games, Customer Support Engineer III at Monaco Telecom, and Head of IT System for Nozha Trading Organisation.

Mes compétences :
VMware ESX
Citrix
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Exchange
BlackBerry Enterprise server 5
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
DHCP
Microsoft Windows Server
Hyper-V
VMware
Microsoft Visio
DNS
CNA
VPN
Gestion de maintenance
MCSA
Achats
Microsoft Project
Virtualisation
Avaya
MCSE
Cisco
Budget et Controlling
QlickView
Office 365
Business planning
Administration réseaux
Système d'information
Cross cultural management
GPDR
Administration système
Corporate governance
Datacenter
Sécurité
Leadership
ITIL
Gestion des opérations
Stratégie
Forecasting
Nortel
Gestion budgétaire

Entreprises

  • Scientific Games - Director IT, EMEA

    2014 - maintenant Deliver solutions to address complex business problems. Extensive experience managing project life cycle and change management processes. Strong IT Infrastructure, Security, Telecom, Project Management, and Governance background with a proven ability to build and manage creative, highly energized teams.
    Keys to success are based on deep understanding of Information Technology through years of progressive hands-on experience combined with many years of leading, mentoring, and developing technical managers and professionals.

    • Work with regional Leadership on Road map, and objectives to ensure IT strategic alignment to EMEA country/regional business plans.
    • Support regional leadership to address all urgent technology requests or respond to any technology inquiries.
    • Responsible for the implementation of Corporate/Regional/Country IT initiatives within EMEA.
    • Experience in IT Project Management to include: Scheduling, Coordination, Control.
    • Performed role of IT project manager across diverse internal & external customer facing projects.
    • Monitor and control budgeted expenditure for the EMEA Region.
    • Work with Global IT infrastructure & Global Network teams for the system availability & stability.

    • Maintain existing, design and implement all infrastructure systems, solutions and technologies for EMEA offices.
    • Lead and manage all IT Infrastructure staff for infrastructure, network, service desk, end user services.
    • Developed highly successful working relationships with high-ranking management personnel and US executives.
    • Delivered best in class business and finance planning solutions.
    • Conducted in-depth analysis of projects and change requests and developed appropriate project frameworks to deliver optimum solutions. Ensure compliance with global policies and standards
    • Negotiate and administer vendors and consultants.
    • Performed role of IT project manager across diverse internal projects.

  • Bally Technologies - Sr. Manager, Information Technology EMEA

    2007 - 2014 Direct a team of 5 engineers, technicians and specialists and oversee maintenance of the information technology network across 12 locations in Europe and Africa. Lead all aspects of strategy, configuration, architecture, design, and implementation of applications. Install and ensure maintenance for enterprise level application software for all users. Develop finance strategies, administer budget, and manage profit & loss, balance sheet, cash flow forecasting and key performance metrics. Work closely with business owners on functional design, modelling and reporting requirements. Provide end user support for desktops, laptops, notebooks, and tablets and deliver IT training for personnel when required.

    • Developed highly successful working relationships with high ranking management personnel and US executives.
    • Delivered best in class business and finance planning solutions.
    • Conducted in-depth analysis of projects and change requests and developed appropriate project frameworks to deliver optimum solutions.
    • Achieved favorable negotiations with internet service and cell phone providers.
    • Performed role of IT project manager across diverse internal projects.

  • Monaco Telecom - Technical support III

    monaco 2007 - 2007 customer service support III
    System engineer for production service
    ISP support
    Cell phone provider

  • Schlumberger - Field specialist

    Paris 2005 - 2006 + Field specialist on field
    + Frac service / Well Services

  • Nozha Trading Organization - IT System Manager

    2002 - 2005 Systems manager for all biomedical install.

    Hospital and clinic systems.

Formations

  • Computer Science (Le Caire)

    Le Caire 2002 - 2006 Master's degree, Information Technology

    programming language theory, computer programming, Computer Architecture/Computer organization, Database Systems, Networking, Software Engineering/Software Systems Design

  • DON BOSCO

    Le Caire 1995 - 2002 perito meccanico, CNC

    Computer numerical control, mechanical engineering, AutoCAD, mechanical Design

