Mounir BARAKAT

A l'écoute du marché, je suis à la recherche de nouveaux challenges, des nouveaux projets informatique
Offrir aux entreprises les compétences dont elles ont besoins
Encadrement de la réalisation technique des projets avec management et expérience.
With over 19 years of experience that includes managing an information technology systems infrastructure & network across 12 locations in Europe, Middle East & Africa - EMEA for a leading global company, I am now seeking to use my proven skills and experience as IT Operation Manager.
Possessing the ability to rapidly adapt to cross-border work environments and use strong multi-cultural experience to communicate clearly with local technical and management personnel, I have been able to provide consistently effective IT solutions in challenging environments, being responsible for the overall technical direction and support of the IT Infrastructure in the EMEA region.
Utilising polished interpersonal and communication skills to develop strong client and stakeholder relationships, negotiate effectively with suppliers, and lead technical teams to outperform objectives, I believe I have the ability to help elevate your IT department (infrastructure & End users services) initiatives to the next level. My roles in the past have included Senior Manager of Information Technology for Europe, Africa, Middle East at Bally Technologies & Scientific Games, Customer Support Engineer III at Monaco Telecom, and Head of IT System for Nozha Trading Organisation.
Mes compétences :
VMware ESX
Citrix
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Exchange
BlackBerry Enterprise server 5
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
DHCP
Microsoft Windows Server
Hyper-V
VMware
Microsoft Visio
DNS
CNA
VPN
Gestion de maintenance
MCSA
Achats
Microsoft Project
Virtualisation
Avaya
MCSE
Cisco
Budget et Controlling
QlickView
Office 365
Business planning
Administration réseaux
Système d'information
Cross cultural management
GPDR
Administration système
Corporate governance
Datacenter
Sécurité
Leadership
ITIL
Gestion des opérations
Stratégie
Forecasting
Nortel
Gestion budgétaire