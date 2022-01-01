Mounir BARAKAT

A l'écoute du marché, je suis à la recherche de nouveaux challenges, des nouveaux projets informatique

Offrir aux entreprises les compétences dont elles ont besoins

Encadrement de la réalisation technique des projets avec management et expérience.



With over 19 years of experience that includes managing an information technology systems infrastructure & network across 12 locations in Europe, Middle East & Africa - EMEA for a leading global company, I am now seeking to use my proven skills and experience as IT Operation Manager.



Possessing the ability to rapidly adapt to cross-border work environments and use strong multi-cultural experience to communicate clearly with local technical and management personnel, I have been able to provide consistently effective IT solutions in challenging environments, being responsible for the overall technical direction and support of the IT Infrastructure in the EMEA region.



Utilising polished interpersonal and communication skills to develop strong client and stakeholder relationships, negotiate effectively with suppliers, and lead technical teams to outperform objectives, I believe I have the ability to help elevate your IT department (infrastructure & End users services) initiatives to the next level. My roles in the past have included Senior Manager of Information Technology for Europe, Africa, Middle East at Bally Technologies & Scientific Games, Customer Support Engineer III at Monaco Telecom, and Head of IT System for Nozha Trading Organisation.



Mes compétences :

VMware ESX

Citrix

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Exchange

BlackBerry Enterprise server 5

Microsoft Office

Gestion de projet

DHCP

Microsoft Windows Server

Hyper-V

VMware

Microsoft Visio

DNS

CNA

VPN

Gestion de maintenance

MCSA

Achats

Microsoft Project

Virtualisation

Avaya

MCSE

Cisco

Budget et Controlling

QlickView

Office 365

Business planning

Administration réseaux

Système d'information

Cross cultural management

GPDR

Administration système

Corporate governance

Datacenter

Sécurité

Leadership

ITIL

Gestion des opérations

Stratégie

Forecasting

Nortel

Gestion budgétaire