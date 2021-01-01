Mounir LAAMARI

YES, I have always loved being number ONE. So, upon obtaining my "Baccalaureate", I give my first try at the aviation school, but !!! my myopia did not give me the chance to go further. So, I gave up "and went on" with an MBA which I obtained with distinction in marketing. My professional successes then started when I managed to place my team and myself at the number one Rank in the world at Philips TDS. Without irony, with each new experience I still consider myself to be just getting started and it's a lot of fun because even though I'm number one I keep pushing the boundaries. I am a true innovator at heart - always looking for new, better and more effective ways to manage, solve problems and achieve visions. To sum up, I am an international business developer who helps entrepreneurs in their international projects, to enter new markets, to supply brands, to propose actions, to solve bureaucratic handicaps related to imports and exports and to help businesses start from date of inception to day-to-day operations. I am an active supporter of "Africa is The Future", speaking at conferences and events as an installer and partner of "The Castle Italian Business Club" consultancy. My accomplishments have been recognized by the different industries that I have worked for when I won numerous awards from Philips TDS, Estée Lauder, Pierre Fabre Group, Loewe / LVMH and Desigual. I am renowned for being a situation changer - Best illustrated during my tenure at LVMH where I successfully repositioned Loewe among the top ten Brands in the Middle East, Africa and the CIS.