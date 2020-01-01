Mountain Guides TREKKING MOROCCO (TREKKING MOROCCO MOUNTAINS GUIDES)

WALKING HOLIDAYS IN MOROCCO

Our tours in Morocco offer both time to explore the impressive architecture, souks and squares of its cities, as well as spectacular walking in the Atlas mountains, where you will be accompanied by your own personal mountain guide. Your qualified guide knows the ancient paths, terraced pastures and tiny adobe villages like the back of his hand, and will share with you his unrivalled knowledge of the area. You can enjoy the added benefit of knowing that you are helping to ensure the livelihood of these remote Berber communities in an ever-changing world.



Our walking holidays in Morocco take in the must-see highlights of this fascinating country. You'll be staying in hand-picked traditional riads, luxury trekking lodges and superb mountain hotels, where you can relax at the end of a busy day of exploring in the city or having ventured amongst the peaks and valleys of the High Atlas.