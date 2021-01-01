Mousaab ALRHMOUN

Research Scientist with experience in the fields of Water Quality Assessment and development of Water Treatment Technologies based on sorption and membrane processes.

Proficient in material and process investigation applying modern spectroscopic techniques, confocal microscopy, electron microscopy, gas and liquid chromatography, software for scientific calculations, data analysis and modeling.

Coordinated and participated in several international research and European projects (Pills, No Pills..)



Research interests:

Water quality assessment and monitoring

Water and Wastewater treatment

Water Reuse applying Membrane Biological Reactors (MBR)

Material Science: Development & Characterization of Hybrid Materials

Functional sorption and membrane materials

Sustainable development and Climate change

Properties of Natural Organic Matter

Modeling, Calculation and Optimization of Membrane Processes

Instrumental Methods of Analytical Chemistry



Mes compétences :

Water analyses

Chemistry

Caractérisation de solides: DRX, ATG, IRTF, RMN, A

Exploitation : 654 jours de fonctionnement des pil

Techniques séparatives (membranaires) : microfiltr

Génie des Procédés / traitement de leau usée indu

Techniques microscopiques : Caractérisations des m

Analyses médicamenteuses (HPLC-UV), suivi analytiq