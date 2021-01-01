Mousaab ALRHMOUN

Research Scientist with experience in the fields of Water Quality Assessment and development of Water Treatment Technologies based on sorption and membrane processes.
Proficient in material and process investigation applying modern spectroscopic techniques, confocal microscopy, electron microscopy, gas and liquid chromatography, software for scientific calculations, data analysis and modeling.
Coordinated and participated in several international research and European projects (Pills, No Pills..)
Research interests:
Water quality assessment and monitoring
Water and Wastewater treatment
Water Reuse applying Membrane Biological Reactors (MBR)
Material Science: Development & Characterization of Hybrid Materials
Functional sorption and membrane materials
Sustainable development and Climate change
Properties of Natural Organic Matter
Modeling, Calculation and Optimization of Membrane Processes
Instrumental Methods of Analytical Chemistry
Mes compétences :
Water analyses
Chemistry
