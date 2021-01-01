Menu

Mousaab ALRHMOUN

LIMOGES

En résumé

Research Scientist with experience in the fields of Water Quality Assessment and development of Water Treatment Technologies based on sorption and membrane processes.
Proficient in material and process investigation applying modern spectroscopic techniques, confocal microscopy, electron microscopy, gas and liquid chromatography, software for scientific calculations, data analysis and modeling.
Coordinated and participated in several international research and European projects (Pills, No Pills..)

Research interests:
Water quality assessment and monitoring
Water and Wastewater treatment
Water Reuse applying Membrane Biological Reactors (MBR)
Material Science: Development & Characterization of Hybrid Materials
Functional sorption and membrane materials
Sustainable development and Climate change
Properties of Natural Organic Matter
Modeling, Calculation and Optimization of Membrane Processes
Instrumental Methods of Analytical Chemistry

Mes compétences :
Water analyses
Chemistry
Caractérisation de solides: DRX, ATG, IRTF, RMN, A
Exploitation : 654 jours de fonctionnement des pil
Techniques séparatives (membranaires) : microfiltr
Génie des Procédés / traitement de leau usée indu
Techniques microscopiques : Caractérisations des m
Analyses médicamenteuses (HPLC-UV), suivi analytiq

Entreprises

  • National - Engineer

    2014 - 2015 Researchers at AVRUL (National agency for the Evaluation of
    Scientifics researches) - Project BROSSIER,

  • ENSIL- CNAM - Professor

    2013 - 2014 ENSIL (National Superior School of Engineering in
    Limoges, University
    -Professor at CNAM (National centre of arts and the conservatives in
    Limousin.

  • Faculty of Environmental Engineering- University of Aleppo. - Assistant professor

    2007 - 2009

Formations

  • Université De Limoges Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques

    Limoges 2011 - 2014 Doctorate

    Doctorat en Génie des Procédés, énergétique de l’Université de Limoges et soutenu le 29 Octobre 2014. Déroulement des études au sein du Laboratoire GRESE ( Groupement de recherche : Sol, l'eau et Environnement). Sujet de thèse: Traitements des effluents hospitalières : Traitement des effluents hospitaliers: amélioration des filières de traitement et impacts sur les biomasses. 2009

  • Superior National School Of Engineering At Limoges, France

    Limoges 2011 - 2014 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

    This research investigates the removal of pharmaceutics present in hospital wastewaters by conventional activated sludge and MBR systems of treatment and under various operating conditions to elucidate the removal mechanism and increasing the efficiency of removal. Different Technical studies and many experiments were affected to develop the MBR systems: the beginning was with biofilm supports

  • Superior National School Of Engineering At Limoges, France

    Limoges 2010 - 2011 Master of Engineering (M.Eng.), Chemistry Engineering and Microbiology of wastewater.

    As a researcher took part in the joint research project “No Pills” which is a European cooperation project in several countries. The aim of this research was to reduce the pollution in waters from pharmaceutical residues. The aim is to be achieve this partly by technical measures, but primarily by reducing the input of medical components in waste water,

  • Université D'Alep (Alep)

    Alep 2007 - 2008 Master 1

  • Faculty Of Agricultural And Environmental Sciences. (Aleppo)

    Aleppo 2002 - 2007 Bachelor's degree in Rural Engineering.

    Large knowledge about:
    - water supply, sewage treatment, land amelioration, waste management, the rational use of natural resources, construction of countryside roads, water management and hydrology.
    - construction, environment and water management
    - Gestion and management of Agricultural water and soil, Wastewater Treatments

Réseau